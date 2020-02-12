Arsenal near bottom of Premier League loyalty table, Tottenham stick with players longest

Arsenal have endured a tough Premier League campaign so far, and the Gunners’ current performances will not have done much to inspire loyalty – both on the pitch and among the fanbase.

Top 10 most clubs with most loyal players in Europe

Arsenal are currently mired in midtable after a season of upheaval which has included the sacking of Unai Emery and appointment of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are 10th after just six wins from their opening 25 matches and were most recently held to a draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Emirates fanbase have been vocal in their discontent this campaign, and it was arguably their pressure that led to Emery’s departure in November. Supporters have been more tolerant of recent dropped points with Arsenal visibly trying to adapt their playing style, but the latest stats suggest this loyalty is not being reciprocated on the pitch. According to study commissioned by TICKETGUM, Arsenal are among the worst teams for inspiring loyalty in their players across the Premier League. Analysing line-ups during the first half of the current season, the Gunners players boasted an average time at the club of just 21 months. Premier League table: Every team compared to 2018/19 – Liverpool not most improved side

This puts them second bottom compared to every other top flight side, with just Aston Villa less settled after their summer spending spree. The players in Dean Smith’s line-ups between July 1 and December 31 averaged 14.9 months at Villa Park, based on data from CIES Football Observatory. Fellow promoted sides Sheffield United and Norwich were 14th and 18th with 26.1 and 21.6 months respectively having also bolstered their rosters with new acquisitions At the other end of the scale, Tottenham top the table with a dedicated squad that averaged 49.3 months at the club. Gabriel Martinelli explains how Arsenal blocked Brazil Under-23 call-up against his wishes

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino had constructed a settled squad that provided plenty of continuity, albeit without securing silverware. A lack of signings will have also contributed to this inflated indication of loyalty, with very few new arrivals skewing the data. Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were second with 42 months while Sean Dyche’s Burnley players have been at the club for an average of 39.6 months. Liverpool were fifth with 37.8 months while Manchester United ranked just behind their great rivals with 36.4 months.

Meanwhile, the Premier League comes out top for most loyal players when compared to the rest of the divisions around Europe. The average English top flight players spends 31.5 months at a club, putting them top of the pile ahead of the German Bundesliga (30.8 months) and the Austrian Bundesliga (29.9 months). La Liga is fifth with players spending an average spell of 28.5 months at their clubs while Serie A is well down in 16th with an average of 21.8 months. Bottom of the studied leagues is the Cypriot First Division with average stays of just 14.6 months.

Real Madrid are the club with the most loyal players in Europe, with stars spending on average 66.8 months at the Bernabeu. They’re closely followed by their ‘El Clasico’ rivals Barcelona, whose players stay for around 60.6 months.

Top 10 most clubs with most loyal players in Europe Sigma Olomouc – 43.7 months Lazio – 44.2 months Odds BK – 44.9 months Akhmat Grozny – 46 months Tottenham Hotspur – 49.3 months Bayern Munich – 51.8 months Shakhtar Donetsk – 54.2 months SV Mattersburg – 57 months Barcelona – 60.6 month Real Madrid – 66.8 months

