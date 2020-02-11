Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley: Ozil and Lacazette poor as Gunners draw yet again

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor. Express Sport rates and slates Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley – Premier League

Arsenal travelled to Burnley on Sunday afternoon with getting a result that would propel them back into the Premier League’s top ten their No 1 priority. Mikel Arteta’s side squandered a number of chances, though, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette the main culprits as the Gunners wasted chances to go in front during the 0-0 draw.

Lacazette missed from point-blank range in the opening exchanges, while Aubameyang fluffed his lines and was then denied by an advancing Nick Pope. Burnley gave as good as they got, in the meantime, meaning it was a frustrating afternoon for Arteta, his troops and anyone with an Arsenal connection. Arsenal’s point, albeit enough to move them up tenth, was not what they’d set out for and Arteta will have to go back to the drawing board as he seeks a first Premier League win since January 1. Express Sport have rated how the Arsenal players performed during their clash with Burnley, but do you agree?

Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley – Premier League Very little to do, but saved well from a Jay Rodriguez stinger in the first half. Offered little going forward but defended well against the tricky Dwight McNeil. A surprise inclusion after injury fears. Defended strongly against the physical Chris Wood. Untroubled defensively and helped build attacks from the back with his passing.

Started the game well but suffered an early knock and struggled to recover. Subbed at half-time. Another surprise inclusion given Lucas Torreira’s form, but didn’t control the midfield as hoped. Continued his recent improvement, then did well at left-back as he covered for the injured Saka. Booked. Struggled to make the kind of impact he has managed in recent weeks against a physical left-back, but helped out defensively.

Anonymous. Another game where he failed to make an impression. You can see why he’s not played at Burnley for years. Booked. Wasteful in front of goal. Missed a couple of clear chances to put Arsenal ahead. Has failed to score an away goal since February 2019 and his run continues following another poor performance. Slotted in well alongside Guendouzi and offered some fight. Booked. Plenty of industry but no spark. Introduced too late to make an impact.

Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley – Premier League