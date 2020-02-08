Arsenal team news: Predicted 4-2-3-1 line up vs Burnley – Arteta has selection dilemma

Arsenal are away at Burnley on Sunday and boss Mikel Arteta has a decision to make as to whether he includes his two January transfer window signings in his starting XI.

Arsenal predicted line up vs Burnley – Premier League

Arsenal come into the game off the back of a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Burnley failed to reach the next round of the competition after losing to Norwich City. Both clubs are on 30 points in the Premier League, although the Gunners’ superior goal difference sees them placed 10th in the table, three positions higher than the Clarets.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is dealing with an injury crisis in defence, with Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi sidelined through injury. The Spaniard could put new signing Pablo Mari into his starting line up, however, he is likely to just make the bench, as David Luiz is available after serving his one-match suspension. The Gunners’ other signing, Cedric Soares, won’t be in contention for a starting spot as the 28-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury. The Portugal international joins Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson on the club’s injury list. JUST IN: Aston Villa rejected Odion Ighalo transfer 24 hours before Man Utd sealed striker deal

And while Mari and Soares are not expected to make an instant impact, Areta insisted he feels the club have done well in the January window given the club’s limited budget. Both players have joined on loan deals, with Soares becoming a free agent in the summer and Arsenal having the option to make Mari’s move a permanent one at the end of the season if they want. “We’ve been trying to be active in the market to resolve some of the issues we’ve been going through in the last few weeks,” Arteta said. DON’T MISS Dani Ceballos makes decision about Arsenal future after talks with Mikel Arteta [TEAM NEWS] Leeds signing Jean-Kevin Augustin explains why he snubbed Man Utd transfer to join Whites [TRANSFER NEWS] Barcelona close in on £25m striker as Catalans seek long-term Luis Suarez replacement [TRANSFER NEWS]

“We found two players that we believe can be very useful and improve our squad, obviously with the resources we had as a club. “We are happy with what we’ve done. “I am happy for two reasons. “We believed that we couldn’t strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have, but as well, four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the departures and we’ve been able to manage that so far.” Arteta is expected to continue to start with Bernd Leno in goal.

Luiz and Sokratis are then expected to be played as the Spaniard’s two central defenders. Bukayo Saka should start at left-back, with Hector Bellerin on the opposite flank. Granit Xhaka could be started alongside Dani Ceballos in central midfield, after the manager recommitted his desire to fight for a place in Arteta’s side. Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns from suspension and is expected to start on the left wing, as Alexandre Lacazette should lead the attack through the middle.

Nicolas Pepe would then begin the match on the right flank, with Mesut Ozil playing just behind Lacazette. Arsenal predicted line up vs Burnley – Premier League Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Saka, Luiz, Sokratis, Bellerin; Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Arsenal predicted line up vs Burnley – Premier League