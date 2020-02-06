Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Barcelona make £200k striker decision, agent confirms talks

Arsenal transfer news, gossip and updates are coming in thick and fast. Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the very latest from the Emirates.

Ceballos prepared to fight for his place Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes he has convinced Dani Ceballos to stay at the club. Ceballos is on a season-long loan from Real Madrid but has been unhappy with his current lack of involvement in the Gunners side. The 23-year-old has only played 21 minutes for Arteta, when the Arsenal manager brought him off the bench in their 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup. However, Spanish publication Diario AS, insisted the midfielder is now willing to stay and fight for a position in Arsenal’s starting XI.

Mari makes promising Arteta claim Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is convinced boss Mikel Arteta will turn around the fortunes of the north London club. The 26-year-old joined the Gunners on loan until the end of the season, with Arsenal paying £4million for the short-term move. Arsenal hold the option to make the move permanent for £8m in the summer if they want. “I think he can completely change Arsenal and the current dynamic around the team,” Mari said. “I think as a coach he has everything it takes to achieve that, plus he has a very good side with top players. “I think as time goes by and with the day-to-day work from Mikel, we can achieve that.”

Arsenal blow Arsenal target Jerome Boateng will not be leaving Bayern Munich for north London this month. The Daily Mail say that any potential move away from Germany will not be sanctioned. The Gunners, though, will be buoyed by the fact that they’ve signed Pablo Mari already. They’re also waiting on Cedric Soares. Arsenal have also been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, with talks ongoing ahead of deadline day.

Can transfer Emre Can finally looks like he’s getting his move away from Juventus this January, but not to Arsenal, who he’s been linked with this month. Tottenham and Manchester United are also thought to be after Can, but reports in Germany are suggesting he could be moving to Borussia Dortmund. Can has also hit out at manager Maurizio Sarri. “It is extremely shocking to me, last week I was promised otherwise,” Can said. “I got a call and the conversation with the coach didn’t last a minute. “I wasn’t given an explanation. “It’s a huge disappointment, I need to play in the Champions League!”

Brentford bid Arsenal have told Brentford that they do not want to let their under-18 striker Folarin Balogun leave the club this month. The Daily Mail have said that Arsenal do not fancy selling Balogun. An offer of £5m was made by Brentford, who are keen on securing a move for Balogun, a highly-rated forward. Arsenal are intent on playing youth this season, especially with Mikel Arteta at the helm. They’ve already recalled Eddie Nketiah from Leeds and he’s scored upon his return.

Mertens snub Chelsea target Dries Martens was offered to Arsenal but the Gunners snubbed the chance to sign him, according to the Times. The Blues are thought to be close to signing the Belgian and could complete the deal on deadline day. But Mertens had already been offered to Arsenal, though they want to focus on signing younger players instead. Martens, 32, is keen on playing regularly ahead of Euro 2020 and will hope he can nail down a place in Frank Lampard’s starting XI, assuming he moves.

Arsenal Tottenham battle Though Sky Sports reported earlier today that Tottenham were making Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg their top summer transfer target, they also say Arenal are in the race. Arsenal are currently doing business with the Saints over the transfer of Cedric Soares, who will join despite carrying a knee injury. Everton are also interested in a move for Hojbjerg, whose contract with Southampton is up in the summer. Hojbjerg would likely cost around £35million – which would represent a hefty profit for Southampton, who paid £13m for him in 2016.

Ceballos loan cut short Sky Sports reporters Dharmesh Sheth believes Dani Ceballos is still looking to force his way out of Arsenal before Friday. Ceballos hasn’t featured a lot for Mikel Arteta since he took over in December. “As far as outgoings are concerned, there are still doubts lingering over the future of Dani Ceballos. “He is still looking to cut his loan spell short at Arsenal. “He wants to play Euro 2020 and doesn’t know whether he’s going to get enough football to force his way into the squad, so he has been looking into the possibility of going back to Real Madrid.”

Barca Aubameyang decision Arsenal can relax slightly on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang front. It seems that Barcelona have cooled their interest in the hit-man, according to Sport. They say that Barca can’t afford to sign Arsenal, who rate Aubameyang at £50million. Barca, however, have reportedly made a £85m bid for Everton’s Richarlison. Though the reason that they can’t afford the £200,000-a-week Aubameyang may be a little confusing, Arsenal can take solace in the fact that Barca are clearly looking at other targets.

Matviyenko talks Mykola Matviyenko agent Yuriy Danchenko told Ukrainian media that he’s constantly been in talks with Arsenal over a potential move to north London or his client. “My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings. “The Gunners’ hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.” The defender could move before Friday[’s deadline but that may be in threat now that Arsenal have signed Pablo Mari and look close to doing a deal for Cedric Soares.

Cedric green light Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Cedric Soares is free to move this January to Arsenal. “From our side, yes [he will move]. The fact is that he’s out of contract in the summer,” he said. “Sometimes things change quickly in football. “Then for the club and for him, it is the best that we say ‘okay, if you want to leave, you have only two or three more months (of) contract, then it’s better to go’ and we are concentrating on developing other players.”

