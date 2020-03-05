Arsenal vs Everton live stream, TV channel: How to watch Premier League match

Arsenal host Everton today in the Premier League today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live steam and TV information.

Arsenal can leapfrog Everton with a second successive home win today. But the Toffees are unbeaten since New Year’s Day and have won their last two games.

What has been said? Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: “We have a long way to go in this process, to develop a lot of things that I want to implement. “We have to maintain the things we do good and maybe then we have little margins of improvement that we have to aim to achieve. “The attitude I want the players to play with is to confront the opponent. It does not matter where we play, we have to go there and we have to face them. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up on 2020 unbeaten run before Everton

“We have to feel that we are ready to go, not just when we have the ball but when we don’t have it as well, with the same attitude and aggression.” Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: “We have to be focused on Arsenal. “Then there are very important games after. There’s [Manchester] United, Chelsea, Liverpool. After these four games, we can see what is going on for Europe. “This is a really important game against a strong team, away, but we have to have confidence to do our best and try to win.”

What time does Arsenal vs Everton kick-off? The Premier League clash kicks off at 4.30pm GMT. What TV channel is Arsenal vs Everton on? Live coverage can be found on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League throughout the UK. If you live outside of the UK, head here to find out how to watch the game in your country.

Can I live stream Arsenal vs Everton? Fans have two options when it comes to streaming today’s match. Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the action via the Sky Go app. The app is available across a host of devices, such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and games consoles. Those without a subscription can purchase a Sky Sports pass via NOW TV. Passes start at £9.98, with daily, weekly and monthly options available.

