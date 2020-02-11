Arsenal want first permanent Mikel Arteta transfer done before Euro 2020 over rivals fear

Arsenal are keen on signing Feyenoord’s attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is planning on making an early summer bid for Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu as they fear the midfielder’s value could increase after playing at Euro 2020 with Turkey.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal scouts have watched Kokcu on multiple occasions over the past 18 months and the Gunners are now ready to make their move. The 19-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions. Kokcu’s current deal keeps him at the Dutch club until 2023, but the report claims Feyenoord are prepared to sell the youngster in the summer. It is claimed they want at least £15million for the Turkey Under-21 international. JUST IN: Ed Woodward plans £25m Man Utd transfer, Liverpool £290k double deal, Chelsea, Arsenal

Kokcu, who is a product of Feyenoord’s academy, has represented both Holland and Turkey on the international stage, with caps for the Under-18s and Under-19s for the Netherlands and two appearances for Turkey’s Under-21 side. He is expected to be included in Turkey’s Euro 2020 squad, which will see them take on Wales, Italy and Switzerland in Group A. Arsenal are concerned his performances on the international stage could attract more attention to the youngster from their rivals and as a result are looking to secure a deal before the tournament begins on June 12, when Turkey will take on Italy in Rome. DON’T MISS Arsenal staff left questioning Cedric Soares transfer because of one issue [TRANSFER NEWS] Chelsea star Kepa shocked by Lampard axe with keeper set to be offered escape route [TEAM NEWS] Man Utd slammed over Odion Ighalo transfer as Ed Woodward and Glazers questioned [TRANSFER NEWS]

While Arteta is looking at how he can improve his squad in the summer his initial aims will be working out how to integrate his two January signings into his squad. With several defenders sidelined through injuries Arteta admitted his hand was forced to prioritise signing defensive reinforcements in January. The club brought in two defenders on loan, with centre-back Pablo Mari arriving from Flamengo and right-back Cedric Soares signing from Southampton. Although both players will have some time to settle into life at the club as the Premier League undergoes its first winter break. Arsenal are due to fly out to Dubai later this week to have a short warm-weather training and team building sessions before returning to England to face Newcastle United on February 16.

“It’s good to go away,” Arteta said. “The players have been through a lot. “The last two or three months have been tough for them, so I want to give them a few days off. Then we’re going to go to Dubai, start working and focus on Newcastle.” The club will hope Arteta’s appointment will be a factor in Kokcu deciding to make the switch to the Emirates. The mood around the club has changed since his arrival in December and Brazilian centre-back David Luiz believes Arteta’s approach to the game is contagious. “He knows football, he knows inside the pitch,” David Luiz said. “He loves football, he loves to work, so this enthusiasm is contagious for everybody.