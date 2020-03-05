Arsenal will fail to finish in the Premier League top four unless they fix this big issue

Arsenal enjoyed another important win against Everton but failed to pick up a clean sheet.

Arsenal will struggle to finish in the Premier League’s top four unless they fix their fragile defence. The Gunners’ 3-2 win over Everton at the Emirates was impressive and crucial but it exposed a critical issue.

The north Londoners’ backline showed signs of improvement against Burnley, Newcastle and Olympiacos as they kept a clean sheet in three consecutive fixtures, which is their best return all season. Calamitous defenders such as David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi are enjoying a new lease on life with some assured performances at the back. However, manager Mikel Arteta still has a lot of work to do as both of Everton’s goals occurred as a result of poor marking. And that is an urgent matter as Arsenal have conceded the joint third highest amount of goals out of the Premier League’s top 10 as they have picked up the ball 36 times out of their own net.

Tottenham have recorded the same record this season whereas Chelsea have let in 37 goals but both clubs have put together more assured and consistent performances throughout the campaign. And that is doing a disservice for Arsenal’s attack which has racked up 39 goals in 27 matches this season, most of which are attributed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Thankfully, Arteta has identified that issue as the team’s Achilles heel and is placing a large chunk of his focus on it.

The ex-Manchester City assistant manager is trying to solve that problem by having his players rediscover their love of defending. Arteta said after the Europa League clash against Olympiacos: “I was telling them that they have to enjoy defending as well, it is a big part of the game and like tonight, if you give simple balls away, you better run back and get that ball back as quick as possible. “They played with a big heart, I saw a lot of big effort and instead of splitting it joins together really quickly. “The wide players before used to have different behaviours, now they are tracking back everybody.

“I think we are doing a lot of work to try to stay as compact as possible in many situations when we don’t have it, and I am pleased with that because it is big part.” Arsenal do have the necessary firepower up front to make a late push for Champions League qualification even if they don’t finish in the Premier League top four. The north Londoners can still go through if they win the Europa League or climb up to fifth place, provided that Manchester City’s appeal fails to reverse their two-year UEFA ban. But if Arteta fails to put his defence in order then a late comeback will be almost impossible.

I was telling them that they have to enjoy defending as well, it is a big part of the game and like tonight, if you give simple balls away, you better run back and get that ball back as quick as possible