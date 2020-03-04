Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea reign

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has been speaking about Frank Lampard’s reign as Chelsea manager following the win against Tottenham.

Arsene Wenger has been impressed by Frank Lampard’s start as Chelsea manager. The Blues legend is on track to lead the team to next season’s Champions League.

A return of 44 points from 27 fixtures has Chelsea sitting fourth in the Premier League table – four points ahead of Tottenham following their win against Spurs on Saturday. Lampard has had to deal with a summer transfer ban and the departure of Eden Hazard but has managed to get plenty out of his youthful squad, with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount making their mark on the first team. Wenger believes the way the former England international has dealt with difficult situations throughout the campaign is impressive. “I feel like he has done well overall,” the Arsenal legend told BeIN Sports.

“When he had bad results he kept calm, kept the way of playing and I think you judge a manager when he starts with how he deals with disappointment. “Overall, he kept his way and it’s quite encouraging. I like his style of play, I like watching it. “He makes some tough decisions, which you may not always agree with, but he has a way to conduct and he sticks to it. “He shows strong character and that’s what’s needed when you work at a big club.”