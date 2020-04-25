Artwork potentially worth thousands – but costing just €50 – sells out in 15 minutes in online charity auction

AN ONLINE ART auction aimed at raising money for charity has sold out today within just 15 minutes.

The Incognito art sale for the Jack and Jill Foundation launched this morning, and managed to sell 1,814 pieces of art as 15,000 visitors browsed the website.

Dozens of well-known figures – such as Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Helen Steele, Paul Costelloe, Bono, Maser and Ruthie Ashenhurst – are among the 1,000 artists who contributed pieces.

However, those bidding for the artworks were unaware of who painted them. You only discover who painted an artwork after you purchase it.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “We want to thank everyone involved, artists and purchasers and we acknowledge that there are a lot of disappointed shoppers out there and we thank you for trying and for being patient with us.”

The second part of the Incognito sale is planned for the Lavit Gallery in September with a further 900 artworks set aside for that. That will however be reviewed due to the “unprecedented demand” today.

The charity said: “We may consider bringing the second part of the collection forward to an online sale and we will announce our decision next week.”

This is the fourth year of the Incognito art sale which acts as a fundraiser for the children’s charity Jack and Jill and this year the queues were of a virtual kind rather than around the block on a Dublin street.

Each €50 artwork equates to three hours of specialist home nursing care for one of the 340 families supported by Jack and Jill. The foundation needs to raise €3.8 million each year to fund its home nursing and respite care service for children with life limiting conditions.

The charity added it relies on the Incognito sale more than ever to fill the void in its fundraising at this time.