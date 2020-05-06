As UK tops European death toll, ‘Professor Lockdown’ and his ‘married lover’ dominate the front pages

THERE ARE TWO stories dominating the UK newspapers this morning.

The first is the tragic news that the UK now has the highest Covid-19 death toll across all of Europe, 32,37 dead as per yesterday’s total.

The second is the significant but far less consequential news that one of the academics who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (basically they UK’s version of Nphet) has resigned.

Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, was the lead author of a report which warned that 250,000 people could die if the government did not introduce social distancing.

Ferguson broke lockdown rules by allowing a woman from another household into his home. The woman in question is married and the newspapers are therefore full of speculation about their relationship.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report that Ferguson, or ‘Professor Lockdown’, broke rules to “meet his married lover”.

The Daily Mail is one of two papers whose picture of the woman is larger than the professor who’s actually resigned.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Lockdown professor steps down after breaking rules to meet married lover”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Pvv376ayS2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2020

Source: The Telegraph/Twitter

Wednesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/C0KE5WoTyM — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 5, 2020

Source: Daily Mail U.K./Twitter

‘Prof Lockdown broke lockdown to get his trousers down’, says The Sun, which also reports that he “deeply regrets” his actions for undermining “the continuing need for social distancing”.

Tomorrow’s front page: The scientist who sent Britain into lockdown quit after breaking social distancing rules to see his married lover https://t.co/5u4OSx0xb5 pic.twitter.com/4SVapfQz3m — The Sun (@TheSun) May 5, 2020

Source: The Sun/Twitter

Metro gets the first use of sub-editor favourite ‘boffin’ into the headline. There’s also a bonus story about Nigel Farage, calling him an ‘illegal’ for allegedly flouting rules to travel to Dover for a TV recording.

Wednesday’s front page:

BOFFIN QUITS

OVER AFFAIR

IN LOCKDOWN#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/aJVG5FGv4M — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) May 5, 2020

Source: Metro Newspaper UK/Twitter

Elsewhere, The Guardian, i and Daily Mirror all lead with a story on the UK’s coronavirus death toll becoming “the worst in Europe”.

The Guardian does have the Ferguson story as its second-lead, referring to him as a ‘scientific adviser’ and the woman involved as ‘his girlfriend’.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 May 2020: UK coronavirus death toll is now the worst in Europe pic.twitter.com/x3JGh6k4wM — The Guardian (@guardian) May 5, 2020

Source: The Guardian/Twitter

Highest death toll in Europe. Wednesday’s ⁦@theipaper⁩ front page #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers #covid19 pic.twitter.com/RTcH7Oe9ZT — Tim Alden (@timaldi) May 5, 2020

Source: Tim Alden/Twitter

MIRROR: From bad to worst #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qS9XZiGeX5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 5, 2020

Source: Neil Henderson/Twitter

The Times, which often sits in the middle of the other papers, today has a totally different story as its main one, with fears that British firms are becoming ‘addicted’ to state supports.

It does carry a picture of Ferguson and his supposed ‘mistress’ on the front page too though.

State aid for workers to be cut by chancellor#[email protected] pic.twitter.com/jecbo6ETHC — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 5, 2020

Source: The Times Pictures/Twitter

The Financial Times leads with Virgin Atlantic’s decision to “cut almost a third of its 10,000 workforce and close its Gatwick operations” in an attempt to survive the pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 6 May https://t.co/pJBPFFhSxJ pic.twitter.com/NC6EhbJhky — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 5, 2020

Source: Financial Times/Twitter

The Independent reports on concerns over the NHS contact-tracing app while The Daily Express is worried that China could be ‘spying’ on UK vaccine development.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: NHS tracing app ‘open to malicious false alerts’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ilmr86i3fq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 5, 2020

Source: Neil Henderson/Twitter

Tomorrow’s Front Page: https://t.co/v5NT7z5KGl#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0IzlByBry6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 5, 2020

Source: Daily Express/Twitter

Oh, and the Daily Star says Coronation Street writers will “tackle coronavirus in upcoming episodes”.