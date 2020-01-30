Asda, Tesco, Iceland recall: Urgent warning over allergy and safety fears – full list

ASDA, Tesco and Iceland shoppers may want to be aware of urgent warnings due to allergy and safety fears on a number of food products. This is the full list of affected items.

Asda – Knoppers Wafers

Iceland – NO MOO Chocolate Puddings

Tesco – Cow & Gate 7+ months baby food

Food warnings are not often issued but something that should be taken seriously. Supermarket chains, Asda, Tesco and Iceland have recently warned those who have been shopping in stores that some food items have been found to pose a risk to those with allergies.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) will regularly issue updates when products are found to be unsafe or posing a potential safety risk for consumers. Asda – Knoppers Wafers A recall has been issued for Knoppers Wafers from Polish Specialities Ltd. These are sold in numberous stores, including Asda. The item contained peanuts not mentioned on the label which could cause a serious health risk. The FSA website said: “Polish Specialities Ltd is recalling Knoppers Wafers because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.” The affected packs are in the size 25 grams with the batch code B52F and B530 and best before dates of April 20, 2020 and April 27, 2020. Anyone who has bought the products affected is being advised not to eat it and instead to contact the relevant allergy support organisations. Point-of-sale notices have been issued to customers that explained consumers should return the product to stores for a full refund. Iceland – NO MOO Chocolate Puddings Those who have recently been shopping in Iceland should check their fridges for NO MOO Chocolate Puddings.

The dessert has been found to contain milk that is not listed on the packaging. This could cause a serious health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The affected item is in the pack size of 160 grams and has all date codes up to and including July 13, 2021. Those who have one of those products should not eat it and instead return it to the store for a refund. Tesco – Cow & Gate 7+ months baby food A safety fear has been raised about over a number of Cow & Gate 7+ months baby food items.

Fifteen varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food jars in the pack size of 200 grams were recalled as a precaution as some jars may have been tampered with. The recall only affects Cow & Gate products sold in Tesco stores. The affected items are listed below: Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months Those who have bought the product are being asked not to consume it. Instead, it can be return to the store where they will be given a refund.

Asda – Knoppers Wafers

Iceland – NO MOO Chocolate Puddings

Tesco – Cow & Gate 7+ months baby food