Ashleigh Barty holds baby during strange Australian Open press conference

Ashleigh Barty bizarrely took her 11-week old niece into her Australian Open press conference and held the youngster for the duration of the interview.

Barty narrowly missed out on reaching final of her home Grand Slam as she lost 7-6, 7-5 to Sofia Kenin this morning. World No 1 Barty was odds-on to beat No 14 seed Kenin but she was defeated by the narrowest of margins after missing set points in both sets. The Australian then wanted to show the world her perspective on life by insisting her newest family member was all that matters to her. After walking into the press conference with the surprise guest, Barty said: “It’s my newest niece. “My sister just had her about 11, 12 weeks ago. Yeah, this is what life is all about. It’s amazing.

“Her name is Olivia. She’s telling you that right now. “But, yeah, I mean, perspective is a beautiful thing. Life is a beautiful thing. She brought a smile to my face as soon as I came off the court. I got to give her a hug. It’s all good. It’s all good.” Barty was full of positive vibes despite having just crashed out of the tournament she was the favourite to win. And the 23-year-old hopes her experiences in Melbourne stand her in good stead for the rest of the season.

She added: “Oh, I’ve learnt so much over the last month. I’ve learnt from all of the experiences that I’ve kind of been thrown into. I’ve loved every minute. “I won’t wait a year to put those into practice. I’ll put those into practice next week. “The next time I walk out on court, the next time I kind of wake up in the morning, every experience you need to learn from. I’ve done that. “I feel like as a team we’ve grown. We’ve enjoyed every single minute. I mean, can’t wait to get started for kind of the rest of the year.