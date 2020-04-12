Ashley Graham And Naomi Campbell Discuss The Vicious Comments About Her Sports Illustrated Cover

The modeling industry has come a long way in regards to what it considers beautiful, but not everyone has approved of the industry becoming more inclusive — just ask Ashley Graham.

During a chat with fellow model Naomi Campbell for her YouTube Series “No Filter with Naomi,” the plus-size model shared what it was like to land the iconic cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016.

“The second year that I tried out, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photoshoot, great images and boom! I got the cover,” she gushed.

The moment was a historical one for the magazine as Graham was the first size 16 woman to grace the cover. While most celebrated this huge accomplishment, one model wasn’t exactly pleased with the decision.

“There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover,” the 32-year-old explained.

Graham didn’t give up any names but she did confirm that the model’s name began with a “C” and added, “You can go look it up.”

A quick Google search reveals that the new mother could be referencing comments made by Cheryl Tiegs in 2016. Tiegs was an SI cover model in the ’70s and ’80s.

Following the release of the Sports Illustrated cover, she told E! News, “I don’t think it’s healthy. [Ashley’s] face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don’t think it’s healthy in the long run.”

Not long after those comments, the now 72-year-old model clarified her comments and issued a public apology to Graham in an open letter in The Huffington Post.

“Please accept my deepest apology if you were offended or in any way think I was referring to you,” she wrote. “I commend you on the positive influence you have on helping women to love themselves.”