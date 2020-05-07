AstraZeneca CEO says will know whether Oxford’s vaccine…

LONDON, April 30 – The chief executive of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it will know by June or July whether a coronavirus vaccine it is working on with the University of Oxford will be effective or not.

“By June, July we will already have a very good idea of the direction of travel in terms of its potential efficacy,” CEO Pascal Soriot told BBC radio on Thursday.

“We’ll continue working with the Oxford Vaccine Unit to bring it to patients and to regulatory authorities first of all as soon as possible,” he added. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)