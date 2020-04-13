At All Times: Beverly Hills Residents Must Wear Face Coverings While Out In Public

Beverly Hills officials are taking drastic measures to protect its residents and help curb the deadly effects of COVID-19 through a new mandate Thursday.

The new order, which will take effect at 6:00 p.m. Friday, requires residents to wear face protection each and every time they leave their homes, even if they are just going for a stroll in the neighborhood.

“We believe this action will help protect and ultimately save lives. While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman, through FOX News.

KTLA meanwhile reported that the order are urging the city’s community to wear anything from scarfs to bandannas to cover their faces and reserve medical-grade masks for healthcare workers and frontliners.

Drivers who are traveling alone or with other members of their households need not wear face coverings, but they will have to when they decide to lower their vehicle’s windows “for any reason” such as interacting with first responders, food service or those who are not members of their households, the network added.

City officials also declared that all parks will be closed starting this Saturday, and will remain as such until Monday, April 13.

Beverly Hill’s order goes above Los Angeles’ push for its residents to only wear face covering when they are doing their essential chores.

Essential business employees are also required to wear face covering to prevent “person-to-person” spread of COVID-19.