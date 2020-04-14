At home with family pets, children as well as partners, nation stars play on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music ´ s biggest stars need to have been on the rug of the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, yet like a lot of America, they were homebound due to the fact that of the coronavirus. Still, the musicians played on, surrounded by spouses, children and also – in one instance – a horse.

“ACM Presents: Our Country,” a TELEVISION unique aired on CBS in lieu of the postponed honors show, included acoustic performances, unique duets, clips from previous ACM Awards newscasts and also a homage to the late country symbol Kenny Rogers. The nation artists, expanded from shore to coastline, shared details of their residence lives, their hopes for the future and their finest dreams for the emergency clinical workers on the cutting edge.

Keith Urban, the host for the honors show that now will certainly broadcast in September, started the special with an acoustic version of “Wasted Time” from his home workshop, which he joked seemed like his living room. The only thing missing was his better half and also starlet Nicole Kidman, that has actually been seen dancing in several of Urban ´ s social networks videos lately.

“Me, Nic, our ladies, we all say thank you a lot to all the first responders out there, everyone in the healthcare area around. We thank you a lot,” claimed Urban. “There ´ s an insurmountable quantity of people who are around on the cutting edge who are running the risk of a lot for a lot of.”

Three-piece nation team Lady Antebellum showed the brand-new fact for numerous working-from-home moms and dads when they were signed up with by their kids in their efficiency of “What I ´ m Leaving For.”

Carrie Underwood, holding a glass of merlot resting on a sofa, sang a properly named tune called “Drinking Alone,” do with a “Cheers!” and also a sip.

Canadian superstar Shania Twain did have a small audience for her efficiency of “Honey, I ´ m Home” as well as “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” that included a sleepy pet and also an interested equine, that sometimes blocked Twain ´ s face from the cam.

The laid-back performances were filled up with little impromptu minutes. Brad Paisley ´ s partner, starlet Kimberly Williams-Paisley, played the function of video camera driver as Paisley and Darius Rucker played with each other through video conference. Dierks Bentley ´ s stomps on his porch in Colorado agitated the cam and also an off-camera crow cawed at him. Thomas Rhett ´ s house safety alarm system chimed in his video.

In the middle of the pandemic, the nation songs neighborhood has been hit hard with the fatality of Rogers, that personified “The Gambler,” as well as the deaths of Grand Ole Opry stars Jan Howard, 91, as well as Joe Diffie, that died at the age of 61 after acquiring the virus. Nation individual songwriter, John Prine, has been hospitalized with coronavirus signs and symptoms.

Paisley and Rucker started the homage to Rogers with an efficiency of “Lucille” and also “The Gambler,” followed by Luke Bryan that sang “Coward of the County.” Lionel Richie, who composed one of Rogers ´ biggest hits, “Lady,” provided the night’s final memory of Rogers.

“Not just did we have a hit document, yet I found among the greatest buddies I ´ ve ever before had my entire life,” Richie claimed.

Artists debuted brand-new tracks also, including Eric Church, who played “Never Break Heart,” and also Kane Brown and also John Legend, that sang with each other via a video clip telephone call on their brand-new duet, “Last Time I Say Sorry.”

“The essential point to keep in mind is to not be afraid, to be take on as well as to sustain,” Church claimed.

Blake Shelton as well as Gwen Stefani intended to play their duet, “Nobody But You,” at the ACM Awards, but rather they carried out the song in front of a bonfire at their home in Oklahoma, wrapped in plaid and also camouflage clothes.

Miranda Lambert was accompanied by a gurgling stream on her Tennessee ranch in her efficiency of “Bluebird.”

“I intend to advise everyone to lean into your music,” Lambert said. “Lean right into your guitars and also your pianos as well as your voices as well as allow that heal you.”

