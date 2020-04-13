At least 7 dead after TORNADOES wreak havoc across southern US states, leveling homes & knocking power lines (VIDEOS)

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

Several people died after powerful tornadoes swept through parts of southern America, damaging homes, knocking down power lines and blocking roads with uprooted trees. Louisiana and Mississippi have been hit the hardest.

At least 7 dead after TORNADOES wreak havoc across southern US states, leveling homes & knocking power lines (VIDEOS)

At least seven people were killed after tornadoes combined with severe rainstorms battered Mississippi. One fatality was confirmed in Walthall County, two in Lawrence County, three in Jefferson Davis County, and another one in Jones County as of Sunday evening.

Footage posted on social media show trees crashing down on houses and blocking roads, and windows shattered in some of the buildings.

Tornadoes left a heavy trail of destruction in Monroe, Louisiana, where some 300 homes were either razed to the ground or damaged, according to local police. Monroe Regional Airport has also sustained heavy damage from at least one tornado.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *