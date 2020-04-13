At least 7 dead after TORNADOES wreak havoc across southern US states, leveling homes & knocking power lines (VIDEOS)

Several people died after powerful tornadoes swept through parts of southern America, damaging homes, knocking down power lines and blocking roads with uprooted trees. Louisiana and Mississippi have been hit the hardest.

At least seven people were killed after tornadoes combined with severe rainstorms battered Mississippi. One fatality was confirmed in Walthall County, two in Lawrence County, three in Jefferson Davis County, and another one in Jones County as of Sunday evening.

Soso, MS has been hit by a tornado. Damage everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KaedWPL76M — James Pugh (@jpughinreallife) April 13, 2020

Footage posted on social media show trees crashing down on houses and blocking roads, and windows shattered in some of the buildings.

Tornado damage just SE Side of Meridian MS. https://t.co/BSWvF0Yydx — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) April 12, 2020

Damage south of Collins,Mississippi after a powerful suspected #Tornado hit on Easter Sunday. #[email protected]/wD5VqAYXaD — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) April 13, 2020

Tornadoes left a heavy trail of destruction in Monroe, Louisiana, where some 300 homes were either razed to the ground or damaged, according to local police. Monroe Regional Airport has also sustained heavy damage from at least one tornado.

Damage at Monroe (LA) Regional Airport from tornado pic.twitter.com/rnDEfo7d5C — Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) April 12, 2020