Attack on Turkish troops in Idlib: now what?

On Thursday night, an attack in Idlib, Syria, left a death toll of 33 Turkish soldiers, further escalating the Syrian conflict. The Idlib region, one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria, has been suffering bombings and indiscriminate attacks by the Army of the Bachar al-Assad regime, backed by Russia since the summer.

But what does this offensive against Turkey’s troops deployed in Beylon mean? What consequences will it have for the Syrian war?

We asked Patricia DeGennaro, geopolitical analyst at Threat Tec, LLC. and researcher at the World Policy Institute the keys to this attack. For DeGennaro it is a warning for Turkish troops to back off. About the authorship, the expert has no doubts: “Everyone knows who is who in this conflict.”

How can this attack affect the resolution of the already complex and long Syrian conflict?

There does not seem to be a clear end to the Syrian conflict. The attack on the troops is an unequivocal sign of who are the players who support Syria, in this case Russia, and a warning to the Turks that they must stop their continued interference in the Kurdish areas. The permanent problem is that the conflict will widen between nations. For now that has not happened, which is surprising despite the fact that I believe that the leaders of Turkey, Russia and other countries know that if they escalate the tension that will mean a tragic mistake for everyone, not only for the Syrians to whom no one seems to import.

Russia has pointed out that Turkish troops should not position themselves outside their observation posts in Idlib, is Moscow assuming the attack? Or on the contrary, everyone prefers to assume that they were the forces of the Assad regime …?

Everyone knows who is who in this conflict, otherwise they would never have escalated beyond the current situation. The rhetoric that comes out of both countries is for the masses. We can be sure that the high military ranks understand exactly what happened and who is responsible. Again, this is a great warning for the Turks to back off. It remains to be seen what the Turks will do from now on.

Turkey opens its border with the European Union in response to the escalating war in Syria … Is it a way to pressure NATO countries and the EU to help Ankara militarily?

Absolutely. In fairness Turkey has welcomed the majority of refugees fleeing the country and has been doing so for several years. It is a huge burden for a single country to do this and the longer the conflict lasts, the longer the suffering of people continues and this can lead to unwanted effects such as diseases, epidemics, famine, crime and the like.

It is difficult and they are receiving very little support in this popular and growing thinking that “foreigners” are not welcome in many parts of Europe.

NATO met yesterday on the issue of Turkey. I doubt that they intervene militarily. Most likely, they coordinate an economic and diplomatic effort to “twist some arms” and push the situation to calm down.