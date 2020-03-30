Aussie man and his American bride wed via livestream in New York’s Central Park due to coronavirus

An Australian man and his American wife have revealed how they managed to pull off a ‘beautiful’ wedding via livestream in New York’s Central Park this weekend – despite strict coronavirus restrictions meaning they had to completely change their dream day.

Aaron Cook, 39, from Perth, and his bride Jera Foster-Fell, 30, from New York, were originally set to have a rehearsal dinner, a small ceremony in Central Park and a reception at Jera’s aunt’s apartment on the Upper West Side of New York.

But as the virus continued to spread around the world last week and the news developed with New York going into lockdown on Friday, the young couple knew they would either have to totally change or cancel their plans if they wanted their wedding to go ahead.

‘It was such a whirlwind of a week leading up to the wedding,’ Jera told FEMAIL.

‘Every day, there was a new cancellation or a shift. With the news developing so rapidly, we knew we would have to simplify our plans if we wanted our wedding to go ahead.’

The couple’s original plan was that Jera’s dad would fly in from Vermont, and Aaron’s parents would come from Australia to attend a ceremony in Central Park before a lavish reception with their guests in the apartment.

But with travel bans in place, neither were able to get to the wedding, while local friends in New York City and further afield also told Jera and Aaron that they would not be risking attending.

‘I had drama with my dress and had to find a backup dress in case my original dress didn’t arrive, we had a guitarist for the ceremony who cancelled because he wasn’t feeling well and our photographer pulled out just 24 hours before the big day,’ Jera said.

But despite all of the setbacks, Jera said she and Aaron pushed forward with their plans, and managed to find a replacement photographer in Amanda Leethal and a new ceremony musician within mere hours.

‘After many conversations during the week, we decided to move forwards with the wedding despite all of the challenges,’ Jera said.

‘We did this because at the end of the day, the most important thing to us wasn’t a big wedding. The most important thing was celebrating our love and we could have done that with just the two of us.’

The couple decided to host their wedding for those who could come and livestream it for all of the friends and family members who couldn’t be there.

Jera’s mother, her aunt and a ‘handful of friends’ attended and did readings from the likes of Winnie the Pooh, while other significant family members were dialled in via Skype.

‘We Skyped in my dad in Vermont and Aaron’s parents in Australia and connected them via speaker so that they could still do their readings,’ Jera said.

‘We brought antibacterial wipes and those of us who were there spaced ourselves out as much as possible. Our dog completely stole the show as our ring bearer!’

Jera and Aaron also livestreamed their wedding via Jera’s Instagram profile, so that friends and family who weren’t able to be there could witness the vows.

By the time they had uploaded the video so that it could be viewed for 24 hours, Jera said over 16,000 people had tuned in.

‘Things don’t always go how you planned ’em, but that doesn’t mean the outcome is any less beautiful,’ the 30-year-old posted on her Instagram page.

‘Yesterday, I got to marry my best friend. My soulmate. My love… I don’t think we would have ever livestreamed our wedding in any other context, but it just made so much sense to include everyone in this bright moment of love and joy in a time when we ALL need it.

‘It was a beautiful day that we’ll never forget. We are married!’

Thousands of Jera and Aaron’s followers on social media loved how they pulled off their wedding in the face of a global pandemic.

‘Most memorable wedding ever. Love you my friend! We watched in bed crying but wished I coulda been there like planned!!’ one friend posted on Jera’s profile.

‘I get this. My sister was married this weekend – all you need is love – the rest can be stripped away and you’re still left with all you need,’ another follower added.