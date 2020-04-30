Austin frustrated by “secret” Super League

Frustrated ex-Canberra playmaker Blake Austin says UK Super League bosses have been “pretty secret” about a restart but has ruled out a short term NRL stint.

Austin’s second season with Warrington lasted just seven games before the Super League competition was suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Despite the best efforts of Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick, Austin said little had been given away by the Super League hierarchy on when the competition would return.

“Our CEO has been really good, but in terms of information from the top we haven’t really received any – it’s all been pretty secret in terms of playing and what the plan of attack is,” Austin told Sky Sports Radio.

“It is frustrating that we don’t get too much information.

“I applaud our CEO who is trying to filter through as much information as he can, there just hasn’t been much to pass on which is pretty frustrating.”

The UK lockdown in mid-March sparked speculation Austin could be among a number of Super League stars to sign a short term NRL deal before the Australian competition’s planned restart on May 28.

Austin revealed former Raiders halves partner Aidan Sezer had left his Super League club Huddersfield and flown back to Australia.

But Austin said he was determined to help Warrington get back on their feet after the pandemic shutdown.

“Aidan is a really close mate, he has finally pulled the pin and flew back home a couple of days ago and will wait it out back home, come back when the footy is back,” Austin said.

“(But) I’m employed by the Warrington Wolves.

“The Super League has a real fight on its hands to really keep the game thriving and I am here to be a part of that.

“I am keeping my training up and hopefully I get the call soon that there is a real plan in place to get the game going ahead.

“I want to see some footy back soon.”

Warrington won the Challenge Cup grand final and made the finals in Austin’s first season last year.