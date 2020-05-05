Australia ‘beats the cr*p’ out of coronavirus as nation begins to ease lockdown

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Australia is ‘beating the c**p’ out of coronavirus with six states and territories – including the hardest hit New South Wales – recording zero new cases on Thursday.

Victoria reported seven new infections and Tasmania two, while every other state and territory in the country reaped the rewards of strict lockdown measures which have ‘well and truly’ flattened the curve.

The extraordinary figures come despite Australia boasting one of the highest per-capita testing rates in the world, with 19,000 people checked for the virus on Thursday, and more than 563,000 since the outbreak began.

The Northern Territory on Thursday announced it would start easing restrictions – including reopening bars and pubs – following three consecutive weeks without a new case. The ACT entirely eradicated the virus on Thursday with zero active cases, while there are just four in the NT and 14 in South Australia.

South Australia has not recorded a new case in eight days, nor has Queensland in four days – but the government says it will not consider reopening state or national borders any time soon.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters has suggested a trans-Tasman travel bubble to reduce the economic burden on the tourism industry.

He said both countries were ‘beating the c**p’ out of COVID-19, and should consider allowing people to travel between the two.

Should Australia begin to ease lockdown restrictions?

Should Australia begin to ease lockdown restrictions?

Now share your opinion

Mr Peters, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, suggested there should not be a 14-day quarantine period on arrival, because it would ‘defeat the purpose.’

‘The moment you put in a 14-day quarantine forget it – it’s not going to work,’ he said.

He said both nations are ‘reliable, trustworthy countries where borders are secure and we can share the borders to expand our economic and tourism base.’

The Federal Government is considering easing some restrictions as early as mid-May thanks to the remarkable figures that have become the envy of the world.

A national cabinet meeting is scheduled in the week of May 11 to discuss the road out of lockdown, which has forced people to stay home except for essential reasons to leave and kept families away from their loved ones.

Another meeting will be held on Friday to discuss an expanded testing regime and the potential return of the AFL and NRL, the country’s two biggest sporting leagues.

The Mental Health Commission will also make a presentation on the impact of COVID-19 during the meeting.

Mr Morrison and New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern have both said they would consider the prospect in the future, but neither have prioritised international travel.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, recently indicated it would be at least three to four months before Australia looked at reopening borders.

Australia’s death toll sits at 91 after an 86-year-old died in Tasmania’s northwest, while there are fears of an outbreak in a Melbourne nursing home.

There are 6,754 known cases, but at least 5,717 have so far recovered, meaning there are just 945 active infections – the lowest number since March 20.

Australians continue to download and register for the coronavirus tracing app, with 3.31 million now signed up.

Testing, contract tracing and the capacity to respond to outbreaks are considered key benchmarks in edging back towards a pre-virus reality.

The nation secured a further 10 million testing kits with the help of billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest, who inked a deal with $320 million with a Chinese company.

The acquisition has increased Australia’s testing capability 20-fold.

Chief nursing officer Allison McMillan confirmed the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee had given advice to national cabinet about elite and community sport.

‘That advice is made based on the understanding of the current restrictions that exist and making sure that the most important thing is protecting the health of Australians,’ she told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it was time for national cabinet and health experts to have a fresh look at future scenarios.

The NT’s eased rules could provide a blueprint for other jurisdictions due to make critical decisions about restarting economic and social activity.

‘We have been working on a suppression strategy, on a flatten the curve strategy, not really on a elimination strategy,’ she told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

‘But now we have got to a point where we are very close to very few active cases in the whole of Australia.’

While Australians are working toward eradicating the virus entirely (there are currently only 36 people in intensive care nationwide) the economic impact is still being felt by millions.

At least one million people are expected to apply to unemployment benefits in the wake of the crisis, while almost 600,000 businesses have registered for JobKeeper supplements for 3.3 million employees.

People on JobSeeker rose by about 500,000 from February to April, with another 400,000 expected to apply by September, a parliamentary committee heard on Thursday.

Australian manufacturers will receive almost $50 million in federal funding to help create new jobs during the pandemic.