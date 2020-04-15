Australia could be in cooped up in isolation because of coronavirus until after CHRISTMAS 

Australians have been warned they could be cooped up in their homes until well after Christmas, while social distancing measures could last as long as two years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Friday Australians could expect six months of stringent social distancing measures as the national infection rate dropped to under 10 per cent.

But infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon said COVID-19’s seasonal nature meant the number of cases may not reduce significantly until the spring.

‘You know what the bad news is? We’re going to have to do a lot of this social distancing for another 18 months to two years,’ Professor Collignon, from the Australian National University, told news.com.au.

‘This virus is not going to go anywhere soon. We’ll have a reprieve next spring because there’s less transmission of viruses in summer.’

He added the virus would continue to have an effect in Australia until a cure is found.

About 35 companies and institutions worldwide are racing to develop a vaccine for the virus but it is still unclear when it will be ready for use.

‘Until we get a vaccine that is safe and works or until we find the evidence is wrong or unless something radical changes with the data there’s no way in my view we’re going to get rid of all the virus from Australia,’ Professor Collignon said.

He added the initial positive impact of the government’s social distancing measures – including closing pubs, cafes and restaurants – meant they would need to stay in place for as long as two years.

Authorities in some states have put a more conservative date for the end of their lockdowns.

Doctor Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, said the strict restrictions in his state will last until May or June, or possibly longer.

‘It keeps changing. In a sense, how well we do with that physical distancing, how well we comply with stay-at-home directions will change that time,’ he said.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has said the level three restrictions in NSW will last at least 90 days.

University of NSW associate professor James Wood told Daily Mail Australia meanwhile the reduced growth rate could lead to the federal government easing restrictions in weeks.

Dr Wood said on Wednesday the next two weeks were critical in determining whether Australia was really flattening the curve and if and when life might get easier.

Denmark is already planning to roll back its own restrictions this month as its infection rates and hospital admissions fall faster than expected.

Professor Raina Macintyre from the Kirby Institute at the UNSW – a global body dedicated to preventing infectious diseases – suggested it would still be many months before life is returned to normal.

‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better,’ she said in a video for the Australian Academy of Science on Tuesday.

‘Get into a mental space where you can actually accept that you have to change the way that you live because this epidemic will be taking off in the next few weeks.

‘There’s going to be more transmissions around in a very short time period and everything that you can do to reduce your contact with other people [will help].’

Professor Macintyre also warned a potential ‘second wave’ could bring a swarm of new infections.

Modelling has also emerged indicating the peak in infection rates may come in October – with Australians fighting the virus for a long period of time despite the measures.

Hospital admissions by that point in spring though will be at a much reduced level because of social distancing, the data suggests.

The number of hospitalised cases will reach 180 hospitalised cases in every 100,000 people, less than half the 450 cases which would occur with no social distancing.

The data seen by intensive care consultants also proposes the virus will have reduced in community spread rate by a third – from 2.4 to 1.6.

It comes as Australia’s coronavirus toll rises to 34 after four men – three who were on the Ruby Princess cruise – died in NSW on Saturday.

Police have been out in full force issuing warnings and on the spot fines of $1,000 for anybody who is outside for non-essential reasons.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for food, essential work, exercise and medical appointments.