Australia digging in against Chinese anger

Australia is continuing to demand an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus, staring down a dramatic escalation in diplomatic tensions with China.

Ambassador Cheng Jingye has floated a Chinese consumer boycott of Australian products, including agriculture, education and tourism, in response to the probe.

The Chinese embassy also controversially released details of a private conversation with Australia’s top diplomat.

Chinese state media have launched a series of scathing attacks, with one likening Australia to gum stuck to the bottom of China’s shoe.

With relations in the doldrums, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is refusing to back down on his push for a global coronavirus inquiry.

“We will, of course, continue to support moves to ensure there is a proper independent assessment of what has occurred here,” he said on Wednesday.

“It is not a remarkable position. It is a fairly common sense position and one that we don’t resile from.”

Mr Morrison said he would keep up the pressure for an investigation ahead of a World Health Assembly meeting next month.

China released details of Mr Cheng’s phone call with Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Frances Adamson in a major departure from diplomatic convention.

After DFAT expressed regret over the release, the Chinese embassy retaliated by accusing Australia of leaking details of the phone call first.

“The embassy of China doesn’t play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate,” a spokesman said.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the inquiry was not about China but about arming scientists with tools “sooner rather than later”.

“If there is any information that is available that would aid those scientific endeavours to try and find a vaccine or an adequate medical response to this virus, then we want that information now,” he told the ABC.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said opposition to an inquiry was irrational, illogical and unreasonable.

“I think that the Chinese ambassador’s response was largely emotional and generally speaking, those types of emotional responses are relatively short-lived,” he told 6PR radio.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese echoed the prime minister in downplaying the significance of a coronavirus inquiry.

“I regard as completely unremarkable the idea that there should be an investigation into this,” he told Sky News.

Crossbench senator Rex Patrick will have a sixth crack at establishing a parliamentary inquiry into relations with China when parliament sits next month.

“The ambassador revealed China’s true diplomatic face and confirmed concerns about China’s preference for control and coercion rather than partnership,” he said.