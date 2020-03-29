Australia must learn from the mistakes of Italy and enforce even more extreme social distancing

Australians need to follow social distancing instructions or risk a rapid rise in coronavirus cases overwhelming hospitals, an expert claims.

University of New South Wales infectious disease professor Raina MacIntyre said the country would end up like Italy by mid-April unless the public stringently followed social distancing and self-isolation directives.

She said the success of China and South Korea at slowing their increase in cases to a crawl showed strong measures – more than implemented in Australia so far – was the best way to prevent widespread infection.

‘We’ve got to go hard and go now. The window is closing. We don’t have months and months to think about it,’ she told The Australian.

‘In three weeks’ time it’s going to be much worse than anyone can imagine.’

Professor MacIntyre said Australia’s cases were growing at an ‘almost vertical’ rate in recent days and were tracking Italy and the U.S. where infection and death rates were climbing alarmingly.

Italy has almost 52,000 active cases and 5,500 deaths, while the U.S. has 32,000 cases and 414 deaths.

‘Surely we can learn from the mistakes that were made there, which were not testing widely enough, and not using social ­distancing?’ Professor MacIntyre said.

Instead, she said Australia should follow South Korea’s example of mass testing, targeted social distancing, lockdowns of hard-hit areas.

The Australian government had imported an extra 100,000 testing kits but was still a long way short of testing the percentage of the population that Korea had.

Professor MacIntyre said Australia therefore needed to close schools and increase social distancing measures beyond current levels.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday ordered pubs, cafes, restaurants, places of worship and other non-essential activities where people congregate while stationary.

People are supposed to stay at least 1.5m apart at all times – less than the two metres Britain is recommending.