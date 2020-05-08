Australia pressing on with virus inquiry

Australia is pushing ahead with calls for a review into the origins of coronavirus despite it straining diplomatic relations with China.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has indicated the review is picking up steam.

“There is a very broad range of understanding that there is definitely a need for an independent and transparent review,” she told ABC radio on Friday.

“We have been very gratified by the engagement we’ve had in recent days and in the last week, with the prime minister’s calls and my own.”

Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye has floated a consumer boycott of Australian products in retaliation to the review.

But Senator Payne isn’t perturbed.

“What we do need to do is to put that stake in the ground, to say we need to have an independent and transparent review,” she said.

Conservative MPs have blasted mining magnate Twiggy Forrest for inviting a Chinese diplomat to a ministerial press conference unannounced.

Mr Forrest said his invitation to Victoria’s Chinese consul-general Long Zhou to address the media was a gesture of appreciation and friendship.

Mr Long is reportedly a former top cyber official for Beijing, The Australian reports.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman said Chinese diplomats had been “downright despicable and menacing” since Australia started pressing the case for an investigation.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the media conference had overshadowed the good work of the Forrests.

Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop says it’s time for calm and quiet diplomacy.

“So that we can understand more about this virus, how it got into human populations and whether decisions could have been taken that would have prevented its spread,” she told the ABC.

However, she said China had a responsibility to support an independent global investigation if it did not intend to carry out its own inquiry to help the rest of the world learn what happened.

Australian National University’s Andrew Carr warned attempts by Australia to rebuke China could distract from calls for an inquiry into COVID-19’s origins.

Dr Carr told AAP the current spat was minor in the scheme of things but Australia shouldn’t let it slide.

A serious inquiry into coronavirus’ orgins could help counter conspiracy theories and racist attacks.

But Australia was well positioned to manage how diplomats inside Australia are supposed to act, he said.