Australia unveils new defence drone as tension with China rise

Australia has unveiled its first military aircraft to be built on home soil in 50 years.

The Loyal Wingman unmanned drone will fly alongside fighter jets including Strike Fighters, Super Hornets and Growlers to provide support and intelligence.

The drone has been built by Boeing Australia with a $40million investment from the federal government – and another two are on the way.

The plane, with a range of 3,700km, can hold several systems including a radar, an infrared search and track system and a defensive laser system.

It has a removable nose so one system can be taken away and another attached, depending on the mission.

The drone has been unveiled at a time when Australia looks to bolster its defence force amid rising tensions with China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: ‘We’re investing to enhance the agility and capability of the Australian Defence Force so we can protect our nation and our allies.

‘It means Australia can sharpen its edge and prepare for the future.’

Beijing has been infuriated by Australia’s demands for an inquiry into coronavirus and has threatened to harm the Australia economy in revenge.

The dispute comes after a torrid year for Australia-China relations saw clashes over political interference, human rights abuses in western China and Huawei 5G equipment.

Former Australian ambassador to China Geoff Raby told Daily Mail Australia that diplomatic relations are ‘at their lowest point since they began 46 years ago’.

The Loyal Wingman program has helped support around 100 high tech jobs in Australia.