Australia warns young people who ‘think they’re immune’ from coronavirus: your life is in danger

Young Australians have been warned they are ‘not immune’ to the deadly coronavirus as cases continue to surge across the country and the globe.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly made the grim announcement on Sunday, after the prime minister blasted beachgoers who flouted social distancing measures when they flocked to Bondi on Friday.

‘Some young people have died and some young people have transmitted that infection to other members of their family,’ Professor Kelly said.

Professor Kelly said although 80 per cent of those infected suffer mild symptoms, 20 per cent suffer severely – and young people are not immune.

‘I would like to stress this, particularly to young people, you are not immune from this virus,’ he told a national press conference.

‘While we have seen across the world people getting this very severe infection, the 20 per cent who get it are mostly older people, but some young people have also had severe infection.’

Photos of young people hugging and partying at Bondi in the last of the summer heat on Friday shocked authorities into closing the iconic beach on Saturday to ensure people keep to the new 1.5m social distancing guidelines.

Pictures of crowds emerged on Instagram, while many shared jokes about about the virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the issue on Saturday saying it was a wake-up call to the country to take social distancing seriously.

‘What we saw on the weekend at Bondi Beach would have been done innocently, but negligently done,’ he said in an address to the nation.

Waverley Council also closed Tamarama and Bronte Beaches on Sunday.

One young woman who wished to remain anonymous contacted Daily Mail Australia in disgust after seeing the pictures on Instagram.

‘No one’s taking it seriously,’ she said.

‘People are making a mockery of it.

‘Bondi was seriously packed and you wouldn’t know there was a coronavirus crisis – The Bucket List was heaving,’ she said on Saturday.

Australia has introduced stricter social distancing guidelines on Friday when Mr Morrison told the nation people should stand between 1m and 1.5 metres away from each other wherever possible.

In addition, gatherings of fewer than 100 people indoors must have four square metres of space per person.

‘If you’ve got a room, if you’ve got a premises, if you’ve got a meeting room or something like that, that is 100 square metres, then you can have 25 people in that room,’ Mr Morrison said.

Gatherings of more than 100 people indoors are banned as are gatherings of more than 500 people outside.

The World Health Organisation has also reminded young and fit people that they will not be spared by the virus.

‘I have a message for young people: You are not invincible,’ said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking online from WHO headquarters in Geneva on Friday.

‘This virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don’t get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else.’

Tragic news from the US city of New Orleans on Sunday underscored the risk for younger people, when a 39-year-old medical worker was found dead in her kitchen while still waiting for her coronavirus test results.

Natasha Ott, who worked for Crescent Care, an organisation that treated HIV positive people, didn’t take a coronavirus test even though she had a dry cough because she was told she was low-risk, the US Sun reported.

There were only five tests left at her clinic and she didn’t take one so that someone else who needed it more could have it.

She got tested a week later after developing a fever, but it was too late.

Australia’s rapidly rising coronavirus cases hit 1316 by Sunday night with seven dead, as states moved to close their internal borders.

The Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia will all close their internal borders this week, while New South Wales and Victoria are going to shut down all non-essential services within the next 48 hours.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a second stimulus package on Sunday, adding $66 billion in new measures including doubling the Jobseeker Allowance (Newstart) from $550 a fortnight for singles to $1100.