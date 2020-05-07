Australian billionaires have been ‘groomed’ by China to be ‘megaphones’ of Communist Party policy

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Beijing may have ‘groomed’ prominent Australians like Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest and Kerry Stokes in the hope they will advance its agenda, a China expert claims.

The mining magnate and media mogul drew widespread outrage for calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to dump an inquiry into the origin of coronavirus.

Mr Forrest even invited a Chinese diplomat and former spy to gatecrash a government press conference, who then spewed propaganda.

Both billionaires made their fortunes from China’s insatiable appetite for Australian iron ore and long histories of positive statements about Chinese policy.

Charles Sturt University professor Clive Hamilton said Beijing targeted prominent elites who stood to gain from being friends of China.

‘China has been grooming senior Australian business and political leaders in the expectation they will become advocates, and effective spokesmen for the Chinese Communist Party,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We’ve seen that this week with Mr Forrest and Mr Stokes acting as megaphones for Beijing’s messaging in Australia.

‘In this case, they are pressuring the Morrison Government to back down on its push for an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.’

Professor Hamilton said they both made their fortunes in dealing with China and Mr Stokes was a personal friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

‘Chinese diplomats have for years been quietly building their support in Australian business, universities, and politics, and they’ve done well given how many of our elites count themselves as friends of China,’ he said.

‘China has powerful Australians who are (unwittingly) doing its work, and that’s been extremely damaging to our interests.’

Professor Hamilton said this was evident in Mr Forrest’s ’embarrassing’ stunt in ambushing Health Minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday night.

Mr Forrest and Mr Hunt were announcing a $320 million deal to bring 10 million coronavirus testing kits to Australia from China, financed by the mining boss’ foundation.

However, Mr Forrest brought along Victorian Chinese Consul-General Zhou Long, whom Mr Hunt thought was a Chinese business contact.

Before moving to Australia, Mr Long was co-ordinator of cyber affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, helping Beijing’s global digital attacks.

Once he took the podium, standing just a metre away from a stunned Mr Hunt, he grabbed the opportunity to praise Beijing’s handling of the crisis.

‘The Chinese government has released information related to COVID-19 in open, transparent and a responsible manner,’ he claimed.

‘We have worked closely with the WHO and other countries. Including sharing experiences… and providing assistance within our capacity.

‘China very much appreciates and is thankful to the compassion, support and sympathy of the Australian people.’

Mr Forrest was widely condemned for the stunt and Mr Hunt cancelled a follow-up event at a Melbourne hospital on Thursday.

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie said Mr Forrest allowed the Chinese Communist Party to ‘ambush the press conference’.

‘This guy drops out of the sky in his private jet and enables the Chinese Communist Party to ambush a commonwealth press conference. Yeah, we’re not happy,’ he said.

Mr Forrest’s stunt, particularly given Mr Long is a former spy, has reportedly done massive damage to his relationship with the government.

The conference came amid tensions between Australia and China over Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s push for an inquiry into the origin of COVID-19.

The deadly pandemic is believed to have started in an exotic animal market in Wuhan, but China is dead against the inquiry happening.

Chinese Ambassador Jingye Cheng last Monday warned a continued push for the inquiry would prompt a boycott of Australian goods, tourism, and universities.

Mr Forrest’s personal fortunes has jumped $3 billion from March 9 as his company Fortescue Metals Group’s share price ballooned.

But the billionaire replied that the backlash was a ‘complete non-story’ and he didn’t see what all the fuss was about.

‘China has really stepped up so I brought the Chinese consulate along because they’ve helped Australia,’ he said.

‘Mums and dads and boys and girls are now able to get tested across our country.

‘I brought the consulate along when we broke the back of the PPE [personal protective equipment] crisis in Perth so I brought him along again in Melbourne.’

Mr Forrest earlier suggested that coronavirus may have started anywhere in the world – even Britain or Australia.

‘I don’t know if this virus started in China or somewhere else and frankly I don’t care… because it just might be Australia, it just might be Britain, it just might be China,’ he said.

Mr Morrison rubbished this claim as ‘nonsense’, insisting the facts were clear that coronavirus started in China and the world needed to find out exactly how.

‘I don’t think anybody is in any fantasyland about where it started, it started in China,’ he told 2GB.

‘It started in China. That is not a statement of accusation or criticism, it’s just a statement of fact.’

Mr Forrest’s procurement of Chinese medical equipment is also useful self-promotion with limited risk.

The mining boss’ Minderoo Foundation bought the gear in advance and paid for it to be flown to Australia, but will be reimbursed by the government as it is used.

Some of the medical equipment in not even high enough grade to be suitable for hospital use, WA Health Minister Roger Cook admitted.

Mr Forrest and his wife Nicola donated $70 million to bushfire relief in January, but only $10 million of that was for immediate help to hard-hit communities.

Another $10 million was for 1,200 volunteers from the mining and agriculture sectors for reconstruction, and the remaining $50 million to Minderoo for a nebulous ‘resilience blueprint’.

Mr Stokes, through a front page article in Seven West-owned The West Australian, advocated for Mr Morrison to dump his inquiry.

‘China probably owes the world an explanation on the origins of COVID-19… (but) we need to stop making accusations,’ he said.

‘If we’re going to go into the biggest debt we’ve had in our life and then simultaneously poke our biggest provider of income in the eye it’s not necessarily the smartest thing you can do.’

Mr Stokes also warned if China cut off its trade the Australian dollar would plunge to US25c and make it even harder to pay off our debt.

The media mogul has been a consistent China booster, last September expressing concern about Australia-China relations ‘and what it means for our trading position’.

‘Australia’s entire future is based on our ability to trade and China is our largest trading partner,’ he told the Australian.

‘Our whole standard of living is virtually determined by the exports we make to China.’

Mr Stokes cut down Seven West Media’s interest in China in 2017 by selling off its WesTrac China operations to Lei Shing Hong Machinery for $540 million.

However, the rest of the WesTrac sells machinery to the same mining companies that earn billions from selling iron ore to China.

WesTrac was about $3 billion of Seven West’s $4.1 billion revenue in the 2019 financial year.

Mr Stokes also caused controversy recently when he and his wife were allowed to fly back to Australia from a holiday in Aspen on April 8 without enduring 14 days locked in hotel quarantine like everyone else.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also warned Mr Morrison he should simmer down and not provoke China, but did not advocate scrapping the inquiry.

‘An Australian prime minister who ends up in conflict with China cannot expect any support or solidarity from the Australian business community,’ he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

‘Overwhelmingly, they’re totally invested in the economic benefits of the relationship.’

Mr Turnbull is not considered to be overwhelmingly pro-China, especially as he was the one who banned Chinese state-linked tech firm Huawei from being part of Australian’s 5G network on security grounds.

The same cannot be said for Mr Stokes, who in the same West Australian interview urged a rethink of the ban.

‘It’s no good rolling out dud 5G technology, we actually need to have the very latest and best 5G technology and I don’t think you can end up with the best 5G technology unless Huawei is in the mix,’ he said.

Huawei quickly praised his words as ‘sage advice’.

Ambassador Cheng’s original comments to the Australian Financial Review claimed Mr Morrison pushing for an inquiry was ‘dangerous’.

‘I think in the long term… if the mood is going from bad to worse, people would think ‘Why should we go to such a country that is not so friendly to China? The tourists may have second thoughts.

‘The parents of the students would also think whether this place which they found is not so friendly, even hostile, whether this is the best place to send their kids here.

‘It is up to the people to decide. Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?”

Hu Xijin, editor of the state-run Global Times, on Tuesday night threw fuel on the fire by making even less veiled boycott threats.

‘Australia is always there, making trouble. It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off,’ he said.

Professor Hamilton said Mr Xijin’s extraordinary comments helped expose the lie that was China’s professed friendship with Australia.

‘They show how the the Chinese Communist Party has always thought of Australia,’ he said.

‘It’s important to acknowledge that because so many prominent Australians have fallen for the friendship trap and talk in these dreamy-eyed ways about how China is our friend and we have to behave like friends.

‘No, China is not our friend, it is hostile towards Australia and our interests and we should go into negotiations with them understanding that.’

Professor Hamilton said China had for many years quietly and insidiously influenced Australian policy and Mr Cheng’s outbursts finally brought it into the open.