Australian company chief executives and directors under mounting pressure to extend huge pay cuts

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Bosses and senior management at Australia’s biggest companies have been forced to take massive pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

But industry super funds have urged companies to extend executive and board pay cuts beyond the current financial year or risk investor scrutiny.

CEOs at the nation’s top 300 listed companies have had their pay slashed by 39 per cent on average, according to an Ernst & Young analysis done for the Australian Financial Review.

An estimated $25million has been cut from the pay packets of CEO and senior executive pay since the outbreak first hit Australia’s shores three months ago.

Qantas chief Alan Joyce was among the first to announce he would forego all of his salary for the rest of the financial year after two thirds of the airline’s 30,000 workforce were stood down and flights being grounded due to the pandemic.

Executives and directors at the airline also took a 30 per cent pay cut in a move estimated to save more than $5million.

Myer boss John King and Premier Investment’s Mark McInnes, along with their executives and directors also forwent the rest of their salaries until June 30 after both companies laid off 10,000 staff.

Flight Centre’s Graham Turner and Grant Denn of Downer EDI took a 50 per cent pay cut while Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page, Ken Barton from Crown Resorts and Mirvac boss Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz copped a 20 per cent reduction.

Most cuts only apply to the end of the financial year, which is June 30 with the exception of NAB, which extended its 20 per cent cuts until the end of September.

Many investors are now increasing pressure for the pay reductions to continue into 2020-21.

‘We would expect boards to be using discretion to review variable remuneration outcomes over the coming months, taking into account the appropriateness of any payments in light of the experiences of their investors, staff, customers and the broader community,’ Australian Council of Superannuation Investors chief executive Louise Davidson told the Australian Financial Review.

‘Investors would expect companies to use appropriate judgment in determining what remuneration outcomes should look like as the economy recovers.’

Large private companies, including accounting giant EY have made significant pay and staff cuts during the pandemic.

The EY audit revealed that the companies worst hit by the pandemic were among the first to make significant cuts to executive pay.

The average pay cut for the top 300 chief executives was recently 48 per cent until lesser affected companies made lower pay reductions, which saw the average drop.

‘It is clear that the coming financial year will require greater flexibility and judgment as companies have difficulty determining measures and targets for variable remuneration programs with any level of certainty,’ EY partner Joanne Avasti said.