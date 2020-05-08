Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims says COVID-19 reduced power bills

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Australia’s competition regulator has credited coronavirus with reducing power bills.

Petrol isn’t the only thing getting cheaper with electricity and gas expenses also falling as usage levels drop and Australia sinks into recession for the first time in almost three decades.

Rod Sims, the chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, has suggested cheaper utility bills could underpin an economic recovery as COVID-19 restrictions were unwound.

‘One rare positive to come from this pandemic is that wholesale electricity and gas prices are falling significantly,’ he told an Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry webcast by Zoom event on Tuesday.

‘These falls need to be passed on to businesses that rely on energy.

‘As Australia comes out of this crisis we will need our energy prices to fall significantly if we are to have the recovery we need.’

Since July last year, electricity bills have fallen by up to $181, with the reductions occurring before the onset of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) imposed a ceiling on what electricity retailers can charge existing customers based on the amount of power they use during the next financial year.

Adelaide residents, however, were much more likely to enjoy the benefits, than Australians living in Sydney or Brisbane.

From July 1, South Australians can look forward to a $109 a year, or a 5.6 per cent reduction in their power bills as customers of SA Power Networks.

Energex customers in Brisbane and the Gold Coast can expect to see a 3.9 per cent or $62 reduction.

Sydney customers with Endeavour won’t be so lucky, with their bills falling by just $9 a year or 0.5 per cent.

Ausgrid users in Sydney, Gosford and Newcastle can expect even less relief – just $5 or 0.3 per cent.

Several power companies have also suspended disconnections for customers who can’t pay their bills.

Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia are among utility providers who have introduced hardship measures to help those who have either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced because of COVID-19.