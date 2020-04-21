Australian fashion giant Scanlan Theodore repurposes its factory to make gowns for medical workers

Australian fashion designers are repurposing their factories to make medical clothing in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne luxury brand Scanlan Theodore has ordered their factories in Fiji to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), beginning with a prototype gown.

The label said on Instagram they are committed to this project and have made it their mission to help others in need by developing the prototype gown further.

The manufacturing team have sourced the appropriate textile materials to make the product and the brand is now acting immediately to create the needed gowns.

‘In response to the current global crisis, Scanlan Theodore are repurposing our factory in Fiji to manufacture personal protective equipment, starting with gowns which are now in urgent demand worldwide,’ the company wrote on social media.

‘As a company, we would like to express our gratitude to our dedicated design and production teams who have exhibited strength, unity and efficiency in a collective effort to support this cause’.

But Scanlan Theodore isn’t the only Australian fashion brand that are offering their services during this difficult time.

South Australia’s Harvey the Label is producing face masks to donate to those working in public, including medical professionals, supermarket workers, food handlers and face-to-face customer service workers.

‘We have closed our store, instead of sitting home feeling devastated I am committing my extra time to making masks for anyone that is still working with the public,’ head designer Mim Harvey wrote online.

After receiving positive feedback from the public, the brand is now selling the face masks for $15 each – and for every mask sold another four will be donated.

‘This is the easiest and best way to keep our cause going and also making it accessible to everyone who wants one,’ Mim said.

Clothing brand Cue is also manufacturing medical scrubs in western Sydney for frontline workers at St Vincent’s Private Hospital.

‘I just said, “What is it you need? Give me a list”,’ executive director Melanie Levis told 9News.

‘Production for Cue has stopped or is very limited, and we had a stock of fabric.’

‘During this global pandemic, I think this is the first time that retail and healthcare can really come together,’ Melanie said.