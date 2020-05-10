Australian flight attendant blasts Honey Birdette for ‘sexualising’ cabin crew with ad campaign

A flight attendant has blasted a lingerie label for the ‘sexualisation’ of air hosts in its raunchy new advertising campaign.

Honey Birdette’s ‘Turbulence’ promotion comes despite the label closing its stores across Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The advertising campaign features models dressed as cabin crew fawning over a woman dressed in lingerie.

A flight attendant, named only as Amanda, penned a blog post for feminist website Collective Shout, saying the images objectify female flight attendants.

Amanda claims there has been a ‘long history of sexualising flight attendants’ with the Honey Birdette ad campaign perpetuating this.

‘Airlines have been known to have height, weight and age restrictions for flight crew and have required strict uniform standards for female flight attendants, including the requirement to wear high heels,’ she wrote.

Amanda said the campaign makes her feel ‘objectified’.

‘It’s not empowering or uplifting, but rather just reinforcing negative stereotypes and negative attitudes towards women in the airline industry. It makes my job harder,’ she said.

‘I’m surprised that a brand like Honey Birdette – whose target market is women – would promote their lingerie in such a way that demeans women.

‘Honestly the commercial just looks like they’ve shot an expensive Pornhub video. It’s disappointing.’

Collective Shout also posted to Facebook saying the brand continues to ‘objectify, demean and disempower women’.

‘Did Honey Birdette at any point consider how their sexist portrayals of female cabin crew as a porn-themed fantasy might put these women at risk? Do they care?’ it wrote.

Honey Birdette founder Eloise Monaghan told the Courier Mail Collective Shout would stoop to any level to slam the lingerie company.

‘(They will) twist anything to progress their “handmaid’s tale” agenda for the progressive women of Australia,’ she said.

Ms Monaghan said the group had a ‘prehistoric views’ of female freedom and accused the group of hating women for loving their own, beautiful bodies.

‘They hide it under a veil of concern for kids. It’s actually quite disgusting and repressive,’ she said.