Australian leagues to continue despite travel restrictions

SYDNEY – Australia’s main football leagues will attempt to continue their seasons despite a government recommendation against all “non-essential” travel.

In an address to the nation Sunday prime minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to forego all interstate or long-distance travel except for work, essential services or compassionate reasons.

Morrison said the National Rugby League (NRL), soccer’s A-League and Australian Rules’ Australian Football League (AFL) could continue at this stage.

While the five-nation Super Rugby tournament, involving four Australian teams, has been suspended the NRL, AFL and A-League are continuing to play in closed stadiums. Any outright ban on interstate travel would force those leagues also to suspend play.

“I would say it’s not the end of sport,” Morrison said Sunday. “We will work closely with them about those arrangements.

“In terms of the NRL and the AFL and those types of arrangements I think the principle is important.

“I’m sure we can work with both of those agencies, with their respective states and chief medical officers at a federal level. If there are new arrangements that need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of everyone they may be possible. But I’m not going to pre-empt those outcomes.”

The NRL immediately said that its season would continue. The league has chartered a private aircraft to transport teams around the country and avoid the possibility players may come into contact with the virus on commercial flights. Most of the league’s 16 teams are based in New South Wales state.

The AFL has reduced its season to 17 rounds and will continue with interstate travel at this stage. Most of the league’s 18 teams are based in Victoria state with a further two teams each in South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales states.

The A-League is also expected its condense season and re-schedule matches to conclude the regular season as soon as possible and move into playoffs. The Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory are both currently in self-isolation after traveling to Australia from New Zealand.

The league intends to continue with interstate travel at this stage, though Perth will give up at least one home game.

