Australian Olympic athletes told to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Games

Australia’s Olympic athletes are being told to expect the Tokyo 2020 games to be postponed by at least one year.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) told the country’s athletes on Monday that they expect the event to be delayed until the ‘northern summer of 2021’.

AOC boss Matt Carroll said that under the ever changing circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Australia could not assemble a team for the July event.

He said the priority for the AOC was the ‘health’ of the athletes and they had been in contact with members from 25 sports who confirmed they did not want the Games to go ahead under the current climate.

‘We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation,’ Mr Carroll said..

‘The IOC had adopted the key principles of putting athlete health first and ensuring it acted in their best interests and the interests of sport. This decision reflects those principles.

‘We are now in a position where we can plan with greater certainty.’

The AOC’s letter to athletes followed announcement by the Canadian Olympic team that they would not attend the games, if held in July.

Australia’s Chef de Mission for Tokyo Ian Chesterman says he has communicated to athletes after receiving feedback from athletes from more than 25 sports last week.

From their feedback, he said it was ‘clear’ the Games could not be held in July.

‘Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them,’ Mr Chesterman said.

‘They have also shouldered the burden of concern for their peers around the world. That has been a consistent message to me.’

‘While there will still be much to work out as a result of this change, the timing will allow athletes from around the world to properly prepare with the hope the coronavirus crisis will be under control.

‘We are aware that for many such a postponement will present a range of new issues. But when the world does come together at the Tokyo Olympic Games they can be a true celebration of sport and humanity.’

It comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed not even Olympic athletes were exempt from the government’s strict travel policies.

Mr Morrison confirmed rules banning Australians from travelling overseas applied to everyone, including athletes if the bans remain in place come the end of July.

‘The AOC will make their decision but the simple answer is that we have a complete travel ban to the rest of the world, so the smartraveller advice and the advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade I think is pretty clear,’ he told 7News on Sunday.

‘The health of all Australians is the most important thing and there’s nothing more important than that.’