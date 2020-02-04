Australian Open brawl disrupts start of Nick Kyrgios clash with Karen Khachanov

Spectators were fighting in the stands ahead of Nick Kyrgios’ clash with Karen Khachanov.

Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open clash with Karen Khachanov was disrupted before play got underway as spectators fought in the stands.

World No 30 Kyrgios requested to play the match on Melbourne Arena because he feels it generates a better atmosphere. General groundpass holders are allowed to enter Melbourne Park’s third largest stadium, rather than premium ticket holders who have access to Rod Laver Arena or Margaret Court Arena. But a small minority were not on their best behaviour ahead of Kyrgios’ clash with Khachanov and at least one person was evicted by security after a scuffle broke out. Two spectators began trading punches until other members of the public stepped in to separate them. Security then entered the arena to ejected the perpetrators.

Kyrgios requested to play all three of his matches this week on Melbourne Arena because of the electric atmosphere. Fellow Aussie John Millman also did likewise and he called for fans to get drunk and rowdy earlier in the week. “Yeah, look, I love a vocal crowd,” the world No 47 said. “I like feeding off the crowd’s energy. I try to bring that physicality, and sometimes you need that little bit of motivation on the sidelines. “I love playing on that court, actually, in Show Court Three. I have had some really good moments there. And, you know, the more rowdy they are, the drunker they are, the better!”

But Millman was dumped out of the tournament with a dramatic fifth-set tiebreak defeat to Roger Federer last night. It mean’s Australia’s best hopes of success in the men’s draw lies with Kyrgios. But he is not thinking too far ahead as he knows the battle with Khachanov will be difficult. “Dude, I’m in the third round. Like, I’m not looking forward at all to any of that sort of stuff. So many things I want to do,” Kyrgios said.