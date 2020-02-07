Australian Open chief holds Roger Federer and Serena Williams retirement talks

Craig Tiley has spoken to Roger Federer and Serena Williams about their plans for the future.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has spoken to Roger Federer and Serena Williams and both legends want to return to the event in 2021.
Federer and Williams are both 38 years old and coming towards the latter stages of their careers.
World No 3 Federer reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this week, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
Williams crashed out of the first Grand Slam of the season in the third round against Qiang Wang.
Neither star 100 per cent confirmed that they would be returning Down Under next year as potential retirement is on the horizon.
But Tiley claims he has spoken to both of the stars and he is convinced they will be back.
“They are going to be back,” Tiley told Channel Nine. “They have all-but [committed].
“We have spoken to them and they have full intentions to be here in 2021.
“They are both still chasing records. They will continue to do that until they feel they can no longer do that.
“Both are at the top levels of their games still so they will be back in 2021.”
Federer was quizzed on if he would be back at Melbourne Park next year after crashing out of the tournament.
“No idea. Same as last year,” the Swiss star replied. “You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don’t know.
“I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire.
“From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.”
Federer is locked in a fierce battle with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to go down as the greatest player of all time.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won one more major tournament than Nadal and four greater than Djokovic.
Meanwhile, Williams is one Grand Slam title off Margaret Court’s all-time record.