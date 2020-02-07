Australian Open fans assured of Roger Federer return by tennis hero Ken Rosewall

Ken Rosewell believes Roger Federer will return to the Australian Open next year.

Roger Federer will return to the Australian Open in 2021, according to Ken Rosewall. The Swiss star refused to confirm his participation in next year’s event after crashing out of the semi-finals on Thursday.

World No 3 Federer was hampered by a groin injury as he was downed by long-term rival Novak Djokovic on Thursday. And he then hinted that could have been his final ever appearance at Melbourne Park – although he does hope to return. At 38 years old Federer is not expected to have many more years on the tour as he looks to preserve his ageing body. But Rosewall firmly believes the 20-time Grand Slam winner will be back at the Australian Open in 2021. “Certainly the public would like to see Roger play again. And I’m sure he’ll play well,” Rosewall said.

“Hopefully any physical problems are not real serious and not permanent. “But it’s another year [away], it’s a fair bit of tennis and travel for him.” Federer was asked if he will return to the ‘Happy Slam’ in 12 months but he refused to make any guarantees. “No idea. Same as last year,” Federer said. “You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don’t know.

“I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire. “From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.” Federer struggled through his Australian Open draw as Tennys Sandgren and John Millman took him to five sets. But he was still please with how the campaign went down. “Look, overall, at the end of the day I guess I’m very happy,” he reflected.