Australian Open fans go crazy over ‘super pretty’ umpire in Roger Federer match

Umpire Marijana Veljovic stole some of the thunder during Roger Federer’s clash with Tennys Sandgren and even caught the eye of Genie Bouchard. The official had a busy tie on her hands and even had to handle a rare Federer outburst after calling him up for a time violation.

Federer progressed to the semi-finals, where he will meet Novak Djokovic, by beating Sandgren in a thrilling five-setter. The world No 3 had to overcome a groin injury and saved seven match points in a classic for the ages. But tennis fans were equally invested in umpire Veljovic – who had a run in with the 38-year-old during the third set. The Serbian official hit Federer with an audible obscenity warning after he swore in a mixture of English and Swiss German. And Canadian Bouchard was one of the first to comment on the chair women, branding her ‘super pretty’.

“The umpire in this roger/tennys match is super pretty,” the 25-year-old tweeted alongside a love heart eyes emoji. Supporters were also quick to discuss her looks on social media. “Chair umpire for Federer’s match [heart emoji],” one person wrote on Twitter. While another added: “Man the umpire in this Sandgren vs Federer is sooooooo hot. #AusOpen.”

And a further user said: "I don't want to be inappropriate..and don't want to be those that only comment on the looks of others…But the umpire on this Federer v Sandgren match is so pretty I just have to post this. #AusOpen." Meanwhile, Federer explained why he got frustrated at Veljovic during his win.