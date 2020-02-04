Australian Open plea made for Nick Kyrgios fourth round clash against Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios came out on top in a five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov to set up a mouthwatering Australian Open fourth round tie against Rafael Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios will take on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open fourth round after overcoming a draining five-set contest against Karen Khachanov and some fans have made the same request to tournament officials. Kyrgios looked in complete control through the first set and came out on top in the second to take a 2-0 lead against Khachanov.

The atmosphere on Melbourne Arena was electric as Kyrgios had a match point opportunity in the third, but Khachanov held strong to force a fourth. That set followed in the same vein with neither player getting a breakthrough, leading to another tiebreak where the Russian once again saved match point. Kyrgios looked out on his feet at times in the fifth set but he was clearly helped by the loud Australian support inside the arena to stay in the contest. That noise only increased as the match went to a deciding tiebreak with Kyrgios eventually coming out on top.

The 24-year-old slumped to the ground when he took match point with the whole of Melbourne Arena on their feet and cheering for the home favourite. There was some added incentive for the match with the winner going on to face world No 1 Nadal in the next round. Kyrgios has a strong record against the Spaniard having won three of their seven matches. But the fourth round tie will be played on Rod Laver Arena as opposed to Melbourne Arena where Kyrgios has played all his matches in the tournament so far.

Kyrgios has made it clear he prefers playing on Melbourne Arena due to the electric atmosphere. And several Australian Open viewers want the tennis officials to change the venue for Kyrgios’ match against Nadal. One viewer tweeted: “My personal plea to Wayne McKewen is for him to schedule Nadal-Kyrgios on Melbourne Arena for the lols.” Another wrote: “What a match #AusOpen2020 #kyrgios @AustralianOpen needs to put Nadal vs Kyrgios on the Melbourne Arena.”