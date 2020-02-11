Australian Open viewers think Dominic Thiem should have been ‘kicked out’ of tournament

Dominic Thiem has been sporting a different look at the Australian Open this year and one fan thinks his hair should have seen him “kicked out” of the Melbourne tournament.

Dominic Thiem’s frosted tips have been garnering plenty of attention on social media throughout the Australian Open but some aren’t sold on his new look. The 26-year-old is the underdog in the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic.

Thiem has been in excellent form in Melbourne over the past two weeks, including a win over Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final. He then came from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev to reach his third career Grand Slam final. His two previous final appearances came at Roland Garros while he hasn’t enjoyed much success in Australia in the years gone by. The world No 5 has a new approach this year though – and a new look.

Steering away from his usual dark brown hair, Thiem opted to sport some blonde highlights in his hair, much like what was popular in the 1980s. The new look has attracted plenty of attraction on social media, with some split opinion on Thiem’s hair. But some aren’t sold on Thiem’s new look, with one even going joking the Austrian should be kicked out of the tournament because of it. One fan wrote: “I wanna get behind Thiem but his hair is so bad I just can’t.”