Australian politicians launch an incredible attack on the Chinese Communist Party about coronavirus

Australian politicians have launched a scathing attack on the Chinese Communist Party who they say failed to contain the killer coronavirus.

Senior Liberal and Labor MPs said China must reap the economic consequences after misleading information about the coronavirus.

One MP blamed China for the deadly coronavirus, which has seen 1,119,801 people across the world infected and 59,247 dead.

Australia’s current positive cases sits at 5,550 with 30 dead as of Saturday.

The harsh comments made by politicians may bring Australia’s already troubling relationship with the communist country to a new low.

Liberal Andrew Hastie and Labor’s Anthony Byrne both said there would have to be discussion in how Australia works with China following the virus outbreak.

‘The Australian people aren’t mugs. They know how COVID-19 started and how the CCP lied about it,’ Mr Hastie told the Daily Telegraph.

He insisted that Australia won’t be ‘bought off’ no matter how much medical supplies the Chinese send over to help manage COVID-19.

Mr Byrne said there has been a significant impact of the global supply chain and China’s responsibility regarding the virus must be addressed.

NSW Liberal Dave Sharma noted that the coronavirus outbreak has made it clear that Australia depends on China a lot.

However, he said China should be questioned about how they managed to deal with the killer virus and how they informed the rest of the world about it.

Mr Sharma, a former diplomat, said an investigation should also be launched into where the virus came from, how it left China and if China put in the correct safety measures in place.

He said countries will begin to look at their supply chain and whether or not they’d be able to manage a similar outbreak.

The tough political rhetoric comes as Australia bans the exporting of face masks, hand sanitiser and other vital medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has also banned the exports of masks, hand sanitiser, gloves, gowns, goggles and visors to ensure Australians were put first.

Customs can now seize the goods and add them to the national stockpile for healthcare workers to use, as long as they are not defective.

The move comes after Chinese companies were caught shipping tonnes of medical products to China, as Australian healthcare workers face a looming supply shortage.

Victorian Liberal Tim Wilson said ‘no one was fooled’ by the communist party’s attempt at hiding information about the virus at the beginning of the outbreak.

‘The Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate strategy to suppress awareness of the virus led to this pandemic, it will not be forgotten and has shredded their credibility across the globe,’ he said.

He stressed that China will face serious consequences for the ‘inflicted pain on the world’.

Liberal Senator for Victoria James Paterson concurred and stating that, ‘we know where the virus came from and we won’t forget it’.