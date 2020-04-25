Australian shopper hoards more than 5,000 rolls of toilet paper amid coronavirus pandemic

A store owner has revealed how he was approached by an Australian shopper to buy 5,400 rolls of toilet paper after the panic-buyer was banned from selling it online.

The Adelaide grocer, who asked to remain anonymous, said the man came into the shop after stocking up on loo roll during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’d bought up the rolls as Australia’s supermarkets were in low supply, according to Nine News.

At the time shoppers were rushing to the supermarkets in order to stock up on essential items such as toilet paper, pasta, rice and flour.

However panic-buying left shelves bare and forced major supermarkets such as Coles, Woolworths and Aldi to introduce a one-packet per customer restriction on toilet paper.

The man told staff at the independent grocer he had been banned from trying to sell the toilet paper online.

Last month online marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon announced they were cracking down on sellers trying to make a profit out of the crisis.

Items such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and face masks were being sold for up to seven times their usual market price.

Since March 19 eBay Australia has been trying to remove such advertisements from their site.

‘We love that people can buy anything on eBay in times of need but eBay does not allow sellers to list items at a price higher than is considered fair or reasonable. This includes price gouging essentials in response to an emergency or disaster. This behaviour is un-Australian and will not be tolerated,’ an eBay spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘On March 26 we restricted the sale of certain items including face masks, hand sanitiser, toilet paper and baby formula to select business sellers. Similar restrictions were also placed on essentials such as nappies, baby wipes and tampons.’

The change has seen the website work around the clock to remove these items.

‘eBay has now globally removed hundreds-of-thousands of listings and blocked millions from appearing on the platform. Tens-of-thousands of listings have been reported by eBay users alone,’ the spokeswoman said.

One advertisement listed one roll of toilet paper for $34.59 each, when a roll on it’s own typically retails for $0.50.

Others sold empty toilet paper rolls as ‘seeds’ for $10.

There were also extreme markups on hygiene products such as hand sanitiser.

Meanwhile an Amazon Australia spokesperson said they removed hundreds of similar advertisements from their website.

John-Paul Drake from Drakes Supermarkets said toilet paper is still a much-sought after item in their stores.

Mr Drake said: ‘Toilet paper is the hardest product to get, still. We’re still getting weekly deliveries but the delivers are not their normal full quantities.’