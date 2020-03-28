Australian tourists trapped overseas slam government’s ‘hopeless’ advice over coronavirus pandemic 

An Australian backpacker stranded in South America amid the coronavirus pandemic says consular officials told him to ‘wash his hands’ when his family reached out for help.

Melbourne man Ben Butler headed for a hike in Argentina’s Patagonia region last week.

He emerged to ‘complete madness’ four days later.

‘By the time I walked down the main street all the tourists had their packs on and I was thinking, “Oh, what have I missed here. Something has gone down”,’ he said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old claimed he had no help from consular officials.

‘I’ve had my dad contacting them, and they’re just saying: “Oh, there’s not really anything we can do, make sure he’s washing his hands”,’ he said.

‘They’re hopeless. There’s no point even going to them. I feel totally abandoned.’

Mr Butler was able to get to a bigger city in Argentina, Bariloche, but struggled to find a safe place to stay and fears he could become a target if civil unrest erupts.

He said the perception that foreigners are responsible for the spread of the virus complicates things further, and has resulted in hostels shutting their doors.

‘In my mind I was thinking ‘I’ve got my tent, I’m just going to run to the bush’, but obviously that’s not really a solution either,’ he said.

It was only through the kindness of a friend of a friend that Mr Butler didn’t end up on the street.

‘Six days ago, I was having a great time and now I’m in a crisis in a foreign country, when I don’t even speak the language. It just seems surreal.’

A group of Perth women on a similar trip through South America are in the same boat.

The hostel that Ali and Tess MacGregor were staying in, with friend Ashlee Baker, also kicked them out.

They have found other accommodation in Peru, but say they’re ‘haemorrhaging’ money.

Like Mr Butler, the trio said they are yet to get any real assistance from consular officials.

The only response they’ve received from the embassy is an automated email reply.

‘Basically they are saying there’s no plans to repatriate Australians at this stage, which isn’t really what you want to hear when you’re stranded in a foreign country,’ Ali, 25, said on Saturday.

‘We’re so stressed, but at least we’re together.’

Two planes will be sent to South America between Monday and Wednesday this week to rescue stranded Australian travellers.

The flights have been organised by Australian tour company Chimu Adventures and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Passengers will be charged $5,160 each for an economy seat on the LATAM airline flights which will head to Sydney, The Guardian reported.

The cost includes approvals and transport to navigate a country-wide lockdown in Peru, with Australian diplomats among the evacuees.

The number of Australians who registered trying to get home from South America hit 240 on Friday.

Most are in Lima – the capital city of Peru.

The Peruvian government have put curfews in place between 8pm and 5am in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Domestic travel has been banned except in emergencies.

Foreign affairs minister Marise Payne said ‘literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Australians overseas’ at any given time.

She said consular officials have been working to repatriate travellers.