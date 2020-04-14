Australian traveller is accused of SNEAKING OUT of coronavirus quarantine hotel

An man accused of sneaking out of a coroanvirus quarantine hotel after travelling interstate faces fines of up to $50,000.

The 35-year-old arrived in Western Australia on March 28 from Victoria and was required by law to self-isolate for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He was provided with a hotel room in Perth until the quarantine period ended on April 13 but allegedly left the property on multiple occasions.

WA Police said he allegedly wedged open a fire door and used it to creep in and out without being seen by police.

The man allegedly used public transport to travel within the metropolitan area – potentially infecting other with the deadly virus.

He was arrested and charged on Sunday with two counts of failure to comply with directions.

‘The man remains in custody as he was refused bail on the basis that he will likely continue or repeat the offence, which endangers another person’s safety,’ WA Police said in a statement.

Fines breaking quarantine in WA range between $5,000 and $50,000.

WA has closed its border to non-residents and introduced fines for people who cross out of their region.

Premier Mark McGowan said the state will completely isolate itself from midnight on Sunday, and urged locals currently inter-state to return home immediately.

‘In effect, we will be turning Western Australia into an island within an island. Our own country,’ Mr McGowan said at a press conference on Thursday.

‘These are drastic steps, but also sensible and workable. It will give us the best chance of combatting the virus and minimising the spread throughout our community.

‘That’s why we’ve taken the unprecedented step of introducing regional boundaries and brought in tough measures to restrict movement and social interaction.’

‘It won’t be forever – it is a temporary closure… Some might think it’s over-the-top and unnecessary. I can assure them that it’s not.’

Mr McGowan urged West Australian residents who are currently in other states to fly back home now.

‘We’re finalising the arrangements but I want the message to be absolutely clear to any West Australian who is thinking of coming back to WA: you need to come home to Western Australia and come home now,’ he said.

‘I cannot stress that enough. If you are an eastern stater and thinking about visiting Western Australia, forget about it.’

Exemptions for the hard border closure apply to essential services, including healthcare and emergency services workers, transport freight and logistics, people with specialist skills not available in WA, national or state security and governance, and courts and judicial services.

WA has recorded 453 cases of COVID-19 in total, including three deaths.