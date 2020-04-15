Australians to fly home from South America

Australians stuck in South America amid the coronavirus pandemic can finally fly home.

But demand is expected to outstrip availability.

Australia’s Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia Diana Nelson confirmed on Monday that flights to Melbourne had been organised.

“Delighted to confirm (plane emoji) to Melbourne this Wednesday for Australians in Lima, Cusco and Iquitos,” she tweeted.

“Working hard to get you home.”

More than 4000 Australians registered with the consulate to return home on the next available flight.

“It’s 11pm now and I’m filling out details and stuff for the flight” stranded traveller Thomas Curnow told AAP

Flights are scheduled to depart Cusco, Iquitos and Lima on Wednesday and will land in Melbourne, an email from the consulate sent to Australians in Peru confirmed.

Two separate planes are departing the South American country to connect with a Santiago-Melbourne flight.

A seat will cost $2550 per person.

“We… expect this flight will be oversubscribed, and encourage Australians who wish to return to Australia to book as soon as possible,” the consulate’s email reads.

Priority will be given to tourists in Cusco and Iquitos, vulnerable travellers, elderly or families with children.