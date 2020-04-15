Australia’s coronavirus death toll reaches 35 as ANOTHER Ruby Princess passenger dies 

Another passenger from the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise liner has died of coronavirus, bringing Australia’s death toll to 35.

A 78-year-old man from Queensland died in the Prince Charles Hospital, in Brisbane, overnight.

A spokesman for Queensland Health on Sunday confirmed the man had underlying health conditions.

He takes the state’s death toll to four since the outbreak began in Australia in late January, excluding a Noosaville woman who died while in Sydney.

In total, 11 people have now died from COVID-19 since disembarking the Ruby Princess cruise ship on March 19.

Earlier on Sunday, an additional four deaths were reported in New South Wales – including three people who travelled on the ship.

Police confirmed a criminal investigation will be launched into the conduct of the vessel’s operator Carnival Australia in the wake of the cruise ship fiasco.

Some 5,688 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across Australia. Almost half of the nation’s total are from NSW, making it the nation’s epicentre for the virus.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller held a press conference on Sunday where he confirmed a criminal investigation will look into the Ruby Princess handling.

Mr Fuller said it was ‘too early to tell’ whether a crime was committed, but said there was ‘no doubt’ coronavirus was brought off the ship.

The NSW government is under fire after leaked emails revealed results of on board swab tests from the cruise ship’s passengers who were showing signs of influenza would have been available the same day passengers disembarked.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is standing behind his staff who allowed the Ruby Princess cruise ship to disembark in Sydney on March 19, despite knowing the results would be known within hours.

Mr Hazzard told Sky News about 40 passengers were swabbed for influenza – not COVID-19 – before disembarking.

He said his team followed federal government protocols in allowing passengers to leave the ship, and utilized all information they had access to at the time.

‘I think the community could be satisfied that we had the best of the best making those decisions,’ he said, while noting ‘these cruise ships have sadly become crucibles of disease, of this disease.’

While the spike in the number of deaths on Saturday is cause for concern, a positive came in the way of a drop in the number of confirmed new patients.

NSW recorded just 87 new cases – significantly lower numbers than were being seen in late-March.

Victoria and Queensland also recorded a drop in the number of confirmed cases on Saturday.

There were 20 new cases in Victoria, taking the state’s total to 1,135, while the curve appears to be flattening in Queensland with nine new cases taking the total to 907.