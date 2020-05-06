Australia’s first coronavirus free state: Canberra completely eradicates active cases of COVID-19

The Australian Capital Territory has become the first state or territory to eliminate all of its confirmed coronavirus cases.

Three people have died of coronavirus in the ACT and 106 people have contracted the virus since March 12.

As no new cases recorded and the last two active cases having now recovered, the nation’s capital became coronavirus-free as of Thursday afternoon.

‘Today marks the first time in seven weeks our territory has no active cases of COVID-19 and this is because of the strong work the community is doing to stop this virus,’ ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said.

‘It is important to stress we should still protect the good work we have done.’

‘Even though we have no active cases at the moment, it’s vitally important that we continue testing as many people with symptoms as possible to know the most accurate representation of COVID-19 within the ACT.’

The ACT’s expanded testing criteria will remain in place.

‘I ask everyone who is showing symptoms, or believes they may have symptoms, to get tested as soon as possible,’ Dr Coleman said.

‘We are in an excellent position in the ACT and we have the capacity to test anyone who has symptoms, regardless of if they were in contact with people who had COVID-19 or not.’

A total of 8,568 people have tested negative for coronavirus in ACT.

Despite the major milestone, the ACT is yet to follow the lead of other states in easing lockdown restrictions.

‘This is not a race or a contest between jurisdictions. We are in a great position here in the ACT, largely thanks to the great community effort in complying with the rules around physical distancing,’ ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said earlier this week.

‘However, we have seen around the world what can happen when restrictions are imposed too late or taken away too early.’

It comes as the Northern Territory announced a two-staged approach to easing the lockdown restrictions.

Active coronavirus cases in the Top End have dwindled down to just three.

Twenty-five people who contracted the virus have already recovered, and no new cases have been detected for more than three weeks.

Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales will also lift various restrictions this week.

Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia, along with the ACT are yet to announce any restriction amendments.