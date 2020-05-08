Australia’s largest mosque will begin broadcasting Muslim call to prayer until the end of Ramadan

Australia’s largest mosque will broadcast the Muslim call to prayer over its loudspeakers to unite the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakemba Mosque in south-west Sydney will play the call to prayer, or Adhan, every night until Ramadan finishes on May 22.

The executive director of the Lebanese Muslim Association, Ahmad Malas, told SBS: ‘With the coronavirus restrictions and the closing of mosques and places of worship, people were denied the special atmosphere of Ramadan.’

Ramadan is considered the holiest month of the Islamic calendar where worshippers fast during the day, take part in community events and pray with family and friends.

The call to prayer lasts for five minutes and is usually made at dusk to signal that worshippers may break their fast.

Adhan is traditionally called with a microphone by the sheikh of the mosque from one of the building’s towers.

The call is a common sound across many muslim-majority countries but is rarely heard in Australia.

Mr Malas explained the mosque was working towards implementing the call well before Ramadan started and said the community reaction had been very positive.

‘Many residents in Lakemba are Muslims and they were surprised to hear the Adhan when they were breaking their fast. People came out of their houses to see what was happening,’ he said.

Mr Malas said the first call to prayer was made last Wednesday evening and had been met with overwhelming support.

‘Some people drove from different suburbs, parked their cars around the mosque to see it happening, they filmed it and the videos were circulated widely, even in the Arab countries,’ he said.

A number of Ramadan events in Lakemba have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

In previous years the Lakemba Mosque hosted around 10,000 people every night for prayers as well as a Ramadan market.

Mr Malas said the mosque normally holds night prayers and celebrations during Ramadan but that the Adhan call at dusk was completely new.

The Lebanese Muslim Association has moved its Ramadan program online amid the coronavirus pandemic and is available on the website and Facebook in both Arabic and English.