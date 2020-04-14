Australia’s Northern Star says staff member tests positive …

April 6 – Gold miner Northern Star Resources Ltd stated on Monday a worker at its Pogo procedures in Alaska examined positive for the coronavirus.

The Fairbanks-based worker examined positive for the infection 4 days after completing a 12-day roster at Pogo, as well as has not established major signs, the company said in a statement, adding that procedures will certainly proceed at the task, located 145 km (87 miles) southeast of Fairbanks.

Eight potential close calls of the staff member are in self-isolation as well as being moved out of the website, the Western Australia-based gold miner claimed.

Last month, the company withdrew its production and cost forecast for the year ending June 30, and delayed acting reward repayment, confronted with uncertainties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Complete coronavirus cases in the United States got to 335,000 with over 9,500 deaths, since Sunday.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)