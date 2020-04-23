Australia’s panic buying may be ending, Commonwealth Bank credit card data shows

Australia’s coronavirus panic buying frenzy may be coming to an end.

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s biggest bank, has released new data showing spending on food and alcohol had dived for several weeks in a row.

A month ago, toilet paper shelves at supermarkets were being cleared as the prospect of a COVID-19 lockdown sparked a flurry of frenzied shopping – and a fight in a Sydney Woolworths aisle.

Pasta and rice were next, prompting Woolworths and Coles to introduce a two-packet limit.

The limits appear to be working with Commonwealth Bank credit and debit card data from showing a 12 per cent fall in food spending in the week ending on April 3.

This followed a 21 per cent decline during the previous week.

Alcohol spending has also fallen, diving by 33 per cent last week after a fortnight of heavy spending.

Commonwealth Bank senior economist Kristina Clifton said a ban on large house parties had possibly discouraged the binge buying on grog.

‘Restrictions on activity have also been ramped up and people are no longer allowed to socialise with those that they don’t live with,’ she said.

‘There will be fewer barbecues, parties and other social occasions.’

While toilet paper is very slowly returning to some shelves and warehouses retailers like Costco, supermarkets are continuing to enforce one-packet limits on toilet paper and paper towels.